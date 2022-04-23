Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones played four Tests for England in 2017

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day three) Glamorgan 122 & 132: Neser 27; Roland-Jones 5-40, Helm 3-24 Middlesex 336: Simpson 104*, Roland-Jones 65; Harris 4-68 Middlesex (22 pts) beat Glamorgan (3pts) by an innings and 82 runs Scorecard

Middlesex raced to an innings victory over Glamorgan inside seven sessions, as the home side were bowled out for 132 in their second innings.

Toby Roland-Jones finished with 5-40, taking eight wickets in the match to add to his 65.

Glamorgan could only add 28 runs for the loss of their last four wickets on the third morning.

Middlesex dominated almost every session of the game after putting Glamorgan into bat.

John Simpson's unbeaten century gave his side a huge first-innings advantage to help the visitors take control.

The match will also be remembered for Middlesex's debutant Pakistan paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi dismissing Australia star Marnus Labuschagne for eight and 23 to continue his advantage in their personal duels.

On another grey and chilly morning, Sam Northeast edged Roland-Jones to slip on 21 and Michael Neser on 27 chipped one to mid-on to complete Roland-Jones' five-for.

The former England bowler's tally followed a nine-wicket haul in his last Championship match at Sophia Gardens three years previously.

Tom Helm soon trapped Timm van Gugten lbw for four and bowled last man Michael Hogan for three, to wrap up the game in less than an hour.

Glamorgan are likely to make changes for their visit to Derby starting on Thursday, 28 April, with Australia's Neser doubtful because of a toe infection. Middlesex host Leicestershire on the same date.

Middlesex captain Peter Handscomb told BBC Radio London:

"A great way to start, that's pretty close to the blueprint we want to play this year, very impressive. To come in and see what the boys have done in pre-season, to come and play a game like that is just awesome.

"We missed (Roland-Jones) for quite a long time last season so it's great to see him back with a clean bill of health and bowling beautifully, finding that line and length and moving the ball enough to find that edge.

"Shaheen fires up for that wicket (of Labuschagne) which is awesome to watch, the number one Test batter and Test bowler going at each other, it's a cool battle.

"It was just proper bowling, all four bowlers were relentless and we kept pretty simple plans of trying to bash a length."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a good toss to win, Middlesex exploited the conditions very well putting us under a lot of pressure on what was a 220, 250-type par.

"We didn't show the same sort of discipline with the bat that we showed in the first two games.

"(The battle with Afridi) didn't go too well for Marnus, but that's what the game's about, you want to see a lot of class players and there's a lot of quality in the county game from overseas as well as domestic players. That's the beauty of this league, you've got sides who are very well stocked with talent and it's going to be a battle.

"The last game (beating Notts) won't define our season and this game won't define our season."