Ryan Patel's century was his first since scoring 100 not out against Essex in 2019

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval, London (day four) Somerset 337 & 207: Abell 53, Banton 52; Clark 4-52, Topley 3-55 Surrey 308 & 239-7: Patel 102, Foakes 48*; Brooks 4-73 Surrey (21 pts) beat Somerset (6 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Opener Ryan Patel hit his second first-class century as Division One leaders Surrey beat Somerset by three wickets on the final day at the Kia Oval.

The visitors added only 11 to their 196-9, leaving Surrey a target of 237.

England pair Rory Burns and Ollie Pope went for 17 and five, but Patel struck 14 fours in his 102 off 133 balls.

He was eventually caught behind off Josh Davey but Ben Foakes (48 not out) and Sam Curran (33) shared a stand of 48 as the home side triumphed at 239-7.

Foakes hit the winning boundary off Jack Brooks and showed no after-effects from his collision with team-mate Jamie Overton, which forced him to leave the field on day three.

Surrey made a decent start to their chase but Burns failed to learn his lesson after top-edging Craig Overton over the keeper's head for four and tried another pull shot, this time off Brooks, which was taken in the deep by Davey.

Peter Siddle followed his 6-51 in the first innings by removing Hashim Amla and when Pope was taken at gully, Surrey were 106-3.

Patel, though, went to three figures off only 127 balls and, following his dismissal, Curran launched two sixes off spinner Jack Leach to try to hurry Surrey home.

But they lost three more wickets in the space of six overs, including Curran who became Davies' 600th catch in first-class cricket, before Foakes put Brooks away through the leg-side to end the match.

Surrey are away to Gloucestershire on Thursday, with Somerset taking on reigning champions Warwickshire at Taunton and they must wait to find out whether Craig Overton, who has a toe injury, will be fit to play.

Surrey's Ryan Patel told BBC Radio London:

"We're very happy, especially after being behind the game a little, getting bowled out 30 behind (on first innings).

"I can't fault the bowlers' efforts after tea yesterday to get seven wickets and turn the game on its head.

"It was nice to finally get to a hundred after a couple of starts in the first two games - and in a match-winning cause it's always a much better feeling.

"It's just about confidence and backing myself a bit more and it's paid dividends."