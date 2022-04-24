Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury said trying to pick a squad for next week's match against Durham will be difficult.

They were missing seven injured first-team bowlers in their innings defeat at Worcestershire this weekend.

After the match, loan signing Grant Stewart, who opened the bowling on his debut, was recalled by home club Kent.

"I don't look for excuses as it's the nature of the job, but anyone in my position trying to put together a side it's very difficult," said Salisbury.

"Its frustrating for myself trying to get a side together and I think it takes its toll on the batters. Even some of our batters have had to bowl quite a few overs as well.

"Even (wicketkeeper Mohammad) Rizwan has done 150 overs virtually two games in a row. That is hard work for somebody even of his standing."

Former England bowler Steven Finn will be out again with an inflamed knee, while Jofra Archer, Jack Carson, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, George Garton and Dan Ibrahim all remain sidelined for the clash with Durham which starts on Thursday at Hove.

England seamer Ollie Robinson could return after missing the trip to Worcester as he recovered from dental treatment, but Salisbury was unsure whether the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) would let him play.

"Ollie is an ECB-contracted player. I really hope he can play for us next week, but obviously that is out of our hands," he said.

Sussex are bottom of Division Two with two defeats and a draw from their opening three matches.