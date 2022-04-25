Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed has played 13 times for England Under-19s, with a high score of 68 not out against West Indies

Leicestershire's teenage all-rounder Rehan Ahmed has extended his contract with the club until 2026.

The academy graduate, 17, played for England Under-19s in this year's World Cup, taking three wickets in an over in the semi-final win over Afghanistan.

He made his Leicestershire debut in the One-Day Cup against Yorkshire in July 2021 and averaged 44.5 with the bat across seven games in the competition.

"The past year has been incredible for me," Ahmed told the club website. external-link

"From making my Leicestershire debut to playing in a World Cup final, I have learned so much and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has helped me on my journey so far."