Rob Key (right) is expected to decide on the new coaches, having been appointed director of men's cricket earlier this month

England are looking to recruit separate head coaches for the men's Test and white-ball teams.

Chris Silverwood, who left after England's Ashes defeat, had been in charge for in all formats but adverts for split roles have been placed.

The application process, which follows Rob Key's appointment as director of men's cricket, closes on 6 May with interviews to follow on 9 and 10 May.

England's first Test of the summer begins on 2 June against New Zealand.

Australians Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting and ex-South Africa opener Gary Kirsten are among those who have been linked with the roles.

Former England batter turned television pundit Key also needs to appoint a Test captain after Joe Root's resignation earlier this month.

Paul Collingwood, previously an assistant under Silverwood, was named interim coach for the recent Test tour against West Indies, which England lost 1-0.

It left the Test side winless in their past nine Tests with only one win in their past 17 matches.

England's busy fixture list, with the one-day international or Twenty20 teams due to travel for tours which overlap with Tests, has increased the need for splitting the coaching roles.

Key's predecessor as director of cricket Ashley Giles was 50-over and T20 coach when the roles were previously split between 2012 and 2014.

When Test coach Andy Flower left after England's 2013-14 Ashes defeat, Peter Moores was named head coach and the roles combined once more.