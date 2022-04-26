Ben Charlesworth: Gloucestershire batter suffers stress fracture
Gloucestershire's Ben Charlesworth is out for several weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.
The 21-year-old batter was injured during his side's six-wicket loss to Yorkshire earlier this month.
Charlesworth is unlikely to play again until the middle of summer as he recovers from the injury.
"It's obviously a big blow for Ben at this time of the season and for the squad," said Gloucestershire's performance director Steve Snell.
"We're hopeful having Ben back with the first-team during the second half of the season."