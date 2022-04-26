Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Charlesworth has had two ducks and scores of 15 and six in his four innings this season

Gloucestershire's Ben Charlesworth is out for several weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his foot.

The 21-year-old batter was injured during his side's six-wicket loss to Yorkshire earlier this month.

Charlesworth is unlikely to play again until the middle of summer as he recovers from the injury.

"It's obviously a big blow for Ben at this time of the season and for the squad," said Gloucestershire's performance director Steve Snell.

"We're hopeful having Ben back with the first-team during the second half of the season."