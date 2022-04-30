Harry Brook passed 150 for the first time in his career

LV= County Championship Division One, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds (day three) Kent 291 & 118-2: Compton 67*; Patterson 1-12 Yorkshire 571: Brook 194, Malan 152; Gilchrist 3-114 Kent (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (8 pts) by 162 runs Scorecard

Harry Brook fell narrowly short of a maiden career double century before lunch on day three as Yorkshire edged towards victory in their County Championship clash with Kent at Headingley.

Brook, the Division One's second leading run-scorer behind unbeaten Kent opener Ben Compton, continued his super start to the summer by advancing from 131 overnight to 194 to take his tally of runs to 512 in five innings.

Replying to Kent's 291, Yorkshire started day three on 326-5 with a lead of 35, but when they were bowled out in mid-afternoon for 591, they led by 280.

Kent then impressively resisted to close on 118-2, 162 behind, to offer hope that they can avoid a third defeat in four games. But, so far, the visitors have not had to face Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf, who has a minor niggle in his left side and is being assessed by the Yorkshire medical team.

But the in-form Compton will still be at the crease on 67 having taken his season's tally to 534.

Tongues are starting to wag regarding 23-year-old Brook's chances of soon winning Test selection.

Along with the likes of Tom Haines and Josh Bohannon, he is amongst a group of highly-rated young batters and was watched here by James Taylor, a national selector.

He has now scored at least fifty in every innings this summer, including another century at Gloucestershire two rounds ago, having had a memorable winter of T20 cricket which saw him make his international debut in January.

Brook hit two sixes and 21 boundaries in his 265-ball innings, ended shortly before lunch when he gloved a pull at Nathan Gilchrist behind down leg.

It was a tired looking shot to end his marathon 398-minute stay at the crease, and he was the third Yorkshire player to fall caught behind down leg following Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan on day two.

Brook, who cut and square drove a lot of his runs, shared partnerships of 269 for the fourth wicket with Malan on day two and 151 for the sixth with Dom Bess, who sunk to his knees in disappointment when he fell 11 short of a maiden century for the county on 89.

Yorkshire centurion Harry Brook:

"It's really nice to be out there for some time, score some runs for the team and put a score on the board. My dad's highest score (for Burley-in-Wharfedale) is 210, so I was aiming towards that. That was always in the back of my mind, wanting to get past him. Unfortunately it wasn't the day.

"I've looked towards bigger things in the past and it's made me not perform as well as I could have. I'm just trying to stay in the moment

"A lot of people ask this question. I'm not thinking about it at all. I just want to try and score as many runs as I can for Yorkshire and what will be will be."

