Play was abandoned after lunch at the Seat Unique Stadium

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four) Surrey 603: Smith 234*, Clark 137, Pope 84; M Taylor 3-85, Payne 3-99 Gloucestershire 443-2: Dent 207*, Harris 124, Hammond 75* Gloucestershire (15 pts) drew with Surrey (11 pts) Scorecard

Poor weather denied Gloucestershire's Chris Dent the chance to establish a new career-best score, as the final day of the County Championship match against Surrey in Bristol was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Unbeaten on 207 overnight, the Bristolian had his sights trained on the personal best score of 268 he made on this ground against Glamorgan in September 2015.

However, no play was possible and Gloucestershire, replying to Surrey's mammoth 603, were unable to improve upon their overnight first innings score of 443-2.

Persistent light rain rendered the Seat Unique Stadium outfield sodden and ruled out any chance of play before lunch.

No sooner did the groundstaff remove the large covers and commence the mopping-up operation in the afternoon, than the rain returned, ending any further prospect of the match resuming.

Umpires Alex Wharf and Ian Blackwell staged a brief inspection at 13:30 BST before electing to call the contest off soon after.

With no further bonus points available and the match heading inexorably towards a draw, neither side was too unhappy at the prospect of packing up and returning home in worsening conditions.

Gloucestershire claimed 15 points from the contest, with Surrey getting 11.

