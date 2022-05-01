Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rain had the final word on the last day at Southampton

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day four) Hampshire 246: Gubbins 101*; Hassan 5-45 & 344: Gubbins 130; Anderson 3-36 Lancashire 240: Bailey 59; Barker 5-67 & 9-0 Hampshire (12 pts) drew with Lancashire (12 pts) Scorecard

Rain thwarted Hampshire and Lancashire's attempts to play out a potentially classic County Championship final day.

The first three days had set up the tantalising prospect of Lancashire needing 342 more runs and Hampshire requiring 10 wickets.

But light rain swept over the Ageas Bowl throughout the morning and afternoon.

Even with the prospect of a result evaporating, Hampshire were still keen to get onto the field to enhance their over rate - which sat at -1.

But conditions never improved and umpires Rob White and Nick Cook finally confirmed the draw to the backdrop of both sets of players kicking footballs around.

Both sides claim 12 points each in their quests to win the Championship, but it maintains Lancashire's unbeaten run in first-class cricket away to Hampshire stretching back 33 years.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.