Chris Lynn played for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred in 2021

Northamptonshire Steelbacks have signed Australia batter Chris Lynn for this summer's T20 Blast competition.

Lynn, 32, made 18 T20 appearances for Australia from 2014 to 2018 and also played four one-day internationals.

He has scored more than 6,000 runs in 230 T20 matches all round the world, hitting two centuries and 40 fifties, and has also captained Brisbane Heat.

"He fits the bill really well in terms of his power at the top of the order," said Steelbacks skipper Josh Cobb.

"I really get the feeling he has a hunger to go out there and perform and when he does Wantage Road certainly won't be big enough."

Lynn is the second Steelbacks signing for the T20 Blast, following New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, and will be available for the entire group and knockout stages.

"I have always wanted to play county cricket and am really looking forward to linking up with Northamptonshire," he said.

Northants won the trophy in 2013 and 2016 but have not reached Finals Day since then.

They begin the 2022 competition with an away game against Birmingham Bears on Thursday, 26 May, followed by a home fixture against Durham the following evening.