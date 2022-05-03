Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Left-hander Pooran averages 40.03 in ODIs and 27.74 in T20s and also often keeps wicket for West Indies

West Indies have named batter Nicholas Pooran their new white-ball captain after the retirement of Kieron Pollard.

Pollard, 34, had been skipper in one-day and Twenty20 internationals from 2019 until he stood down last month.

Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20s and has also served as vice-captain, leading the side when Pollard missed a T20 series against Australia last year.

The 26-year-old will captain West Indies at the T20 World Cup in the autumn and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

"To be named captain is indeed the highlight of my career so far and I want to drive the team forward to accomplish great things on the field for our fans and loyal supporters," he said.

"This is indeed a prestigious role, a pivotal position in the West Indian society, as cricket is the force that brings us all West Indians together."