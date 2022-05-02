Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jackson Bird had not taken a wicket since his debut against Essex last month

Australia seamer Jackson Bird has left Kent after suffering a shoulder injury.

The 35-year-old had signed a deal to play up to six matches in the early part of the County Championship season.

But Bird left the field after injuring his shoulder during Kent's heavy loss to Hampshire last month and has now returned home for rehabilitation after consulting a specialist.

He played three times for Kent, taking three wickets on his debut against Essex, when he also scored 53 runs.

"We all wish Jackson a swift recovery and he leaves with our best wishes," Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton told the club website. external-link

"We hope to see him fit and playing again at the start of the Australian season."