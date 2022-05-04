Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne could be playing his final Glamorgan home Championship game of 2022

LV = County Championship Division Two , Glamorgan v Leicestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Thursday 5 May-Sunday, 8 May Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary and reports BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Leicester

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard is warning against any complacency from his team as they prepare to host Championship bottom side Leicestershire in Cardiff.

Batter Billy Root and seamer Andy Gorvin are included in a 14-man squad to give Maynard extra options.

Paceman Timm van der Gugten is out after failing a fitness test on a hamstring injury.

Leicestershire have drawn two and lost two games.

Glamorgan, who have won one, lost one and drawn two, come into the game off the back of a thrilling run chase against Derbyshire, which fell just short of an unlikely triumph.

Glamorgan have so far performed far better away from Sophia Gardens, while Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne may be playing his final home Championship match of the season due to Australia commitments, although he is due to appear in the first half of the T20 Blast.

"As a bowling unit, we need to work in pairs a bit more, you can't fault the effort, but maybe it got a bit too emotional at times (at Derby) to try to get wickets," said Maynard.

"Just stay in the game, keep the ball over the top of off-stump, that's the way Michael Hogan has led this attack for years and we've got the class of Michael Neser."

Leicestershire are 22 points behind fourth-placed Glamorgan after four rounds, but the Glamorgan boss is wary of he encounter.

"You can't look too far ahead, you've got to try to win each session, hour by hour and break it down that way.

"If you try to look too far ahead you can get either complacent or not show them respect, they've got some fine players in the Leicestershire side and if you don't show them respect, it could spell trouble," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Opening bat Rishi Patel and all-rounder Scott Steel could be in contention to come into the Foxes' side after hitting centuries for Leicestershire second XI.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (capt), Salter, Labuschagne, Northeast, Carlson, C Cooke, Cullen, Root, Neser, Harris, Weighell, Gorvin, Hogan.

Leicestershire (from): TBC