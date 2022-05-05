Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Olly Davidson (left) played for Scotland in the Under-19 World Cup

Scotland have included 17-year-old Olly Davidson in their squad for their first tour of the United States.

The left-arm spinning all-rounder was part of Scotland's Under-19 World Cup squad this year and is involved in Worcestershire's academy.

Davidson described it to be "a real honour" to be chosen at a young age.

"I really enjoyed playing the T20 trial games last year with the squad and look forward to working with the coaches and players again on this tour," he said.

Batsmen Michael Jones (Durham) and George Scott (Gloucestershire), bowlers Brad Wheal (London Spirit) and Josh Davey (Somerset), plus Glamorgan all-rounder Ruaidhri Smith, are unavailable for selection due to county commitments.

Meanwhile, bowler Mark Watt cannot make the trip because of his involvement with Derbyshire in the T20 Blast.

All-Rounder Fin McCreath has dropped out through injury, while batsman Chris McBride has lost his place because of university commitments.

Chris Greaves and fellow bowler Chris Sole have also been added to the squad for four fixtures against the USA and United Arab Emirates in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 at Moosa Stadium in Texas.

Scotland are second in the table after winning four games out of four in Dubai last month and have 16 games in hand on leaders Oman.

Head coach Shane Burger said: "The squad were fantastic on our last trip and managed to achieve all goals that were set.

"This trip will be tough and a new experience for everybody as it's our first trip to the USA."

Scotland squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Olly Davidson, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir.