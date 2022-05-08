England one-day international legspinner Matt Parkinson ended up with match figures of 6-124

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Warwickshire 315: Sibley 142*; Parkinson 3-60 & 184-6: Yates 55, Sibley 41, Parkinson 3-64 Lancashire 361: Jennings 110, Wells 80, Vilas 41; McAndrew 4-85, Hannon-Dalby 3-33 Lancashire (14 pts) drew with Warwickshire (13 pts) Scorecard

Matt Parkinson took three wickets in a dramatic afternoon session but some resolute defensive batting by Chris Benjamin and Danny Briggs ensured that reigning county champions Warwickshire drew with Lancashire.

Benjamin and Briggs shared a seventh-wicket stand worth 46 before hands were shaken with the Bears on 184-6.

Yet no tension had seemed likely during a morning session in which the only wicket to fall was that of former Lancashire opener Alex Davies, who had made 10 when he received a nasty lifter in the third over of the morning and gloved a catch to Keaton Jennings at second slip off Tom Bailey.

Otherwise there were few alarms, other than a nasty blow in the box for England opener Dom Sibley from a ball bowled by Luke Wood.

Warwickshire were 85-1 at lunch, 39 ahead, and a draw was becoming increasingly probable but the fall of two wickets in the first hour of the afternoon session put the outcome in doubt.

Having made 41 to go with his unbeaten first-innings 142, Sibley edged an excellent leg-spinner from Parkinson to Phil Salt behind the stumps, then Sam Hain was leg-before wicket to a Hassan Ali yorker that is clearly the Pakistan bowler's speciality.

Rob Yates reached his first half-century of the season but, four overs later, Yates was bowled for 55 by one from Wood that nipped back and kept low.

Things got worse a quarter of an hour later when Bears skipper Will Rhodes, who has now scored just 73 runs in six Championship innings this season, tickled a leg-spinner from Parkinson to Jennings at leg-slip. And in Parkinson's next over Michael Burgess could make nothing of a classic leg-spinner and was bowled.

At tea Warwickshire were 144-6, with a lead of 98 - but the pace of Hassan and the spin of Parkinson could make no further breakthrough.

Both sides are back in action on Thursday when the Bears host Northamptonshire and Lancashire head to Headingley for the first Roses Match of the summer.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.