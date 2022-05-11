Close menu

Brendon McCullum set to be named England men's Test coach

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments214

Brendon McCullum
Brendon McCullum played 101 Tests for New Zealand

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum is set to be named as England men's Test coach.

The 40-year-old has agreed to take the role and, subject to a contract being finalised, official confirmation could come by the end of the week.

McCullum, coach of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders, is likely to end his work in franchise cricket to be full-time with England.

He will replace Chris Silverwood, who left his position in February.

In looking for Silverwood's successor, new managing director Rob Key has split the England head coach position into Test and white-ball roles.

McCullum, a close friend of England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, was initially approached over the white-ball post.

However, McCullum sees a more appealing challenge in reviving a team who have won only one of their past 17 matches.

He impressed in interviews held on Monday and Tuesday of this week and has beaten off competition from former South Africa and India coach Gary Kirsten, who was thought to be favourite for the Test job.

McCullum, who retired from playing in 2019, has never coached in first-class cricket, but played 101 Tests for New Zealand.

As well as leading the Black Caps to the 2015 World Cup final, he also began a resurgence in their Test cricket performance that led to them being crowned as the inaugural world champions last year.

His penchant for attacking cricket raises the prospect of an exciting partnership with new England Test captain Ben Stokes.

With Kolkata likely to go out of the IPL next Wednesday, McCullum could be in place for England's first Test of the summer, against his home country New Zealand, at Lord's on 2 June.

The squad for that Test is set to be chosen next week.

England are not as close to naming the new white-ball coach, with candidates likely to be spoken to again next week.

There is not the same time pressure on naming the limited-overs boss, with the first engagement of the summer not until a three-match one-day series in the Netherlands, beginning on 19 June.

Comments

Join the conversation

214 comments

  • Comment posted by Ryan31, today at 15:07

    Great appointment. A forward-thinking young man who remodelled NZ into the team they are now. Hopefull will knock some sense into the ECB who have been found wanting for some years.

    Also, best wishes to Thrope. Best of batsman of his era.

    • Reply posted by unknown, today at 15:14

      unknown replied:
      Thorpe or thope?

  • Comment posted by unknown, today at 15:14

    Send my best wishes to Graham Thorpe. Pray he recovers quickly.🤞

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 15:14

    This is exciting news. McCullum's brand of cricket is positive and aggressive, wish him all the best in this role. Also get well soon Graham Thorpe, our thoughts are with you and your family.

    • Reply posted by Neil W, today at 15:42

      Neil W replied:
      Completely agree...made NZ a much better side than their parts and played attractive cricket. Just need to find some players now ...and fast bowlers that can last more than one game.

  • Comment posted by JohnB, today at 15:11

    Just commenting to wish Graham Thorpe, one of the heroes of my childhood, a full recovery - thoughts with him and his family

    • Reply posted by MTB360, today at 15:52

      MTB360 replied:
      Why anyone would downvote this comment on a cricket HYS is beyond me..

  • Comment posted by sudip1959, today at 15:10

    A world class legend BUT please don’t make the same mistakes as your predecessors and think
    White ball thrashers will win you Test matches. Get red ball 4-5 day players who play county cricket regularly ,in your squad with red ball match practice ! Good luck Brendan Good luck England. We can’t stay rock bottom ! The Black Caps series now looks intriguing and tasty

    • Reply posted by dman, today at 15:34

      dman replied:
      Only problem with that is County cricket is pretty pedestrian and they are selecting batsman with averages in the 30's, that's never going to work in Test matches.

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 15:30

    Better a Kiwi than an Aussie! ...Joking apart great appointment...also best wishes to Thorpe

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 15:02

    A good appointment. A proven winner with a no nonsense approach who should be able to get the best out of players.

    • Reply posted by Moz, today at 15:07

      Moz replied:
      ...alternatively, someone that has never coached even First Class cricket and whose only coaching experience is in 20:20. I sincerely hope it works out, but it might be either inspired, or disastrous.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 15:17

    Good character and the temperament we need, and he's shown he can lead from the front and change a side's fortunes, but a bit worried about his lack of coaching experience.

    Still a bit bemused that's twice now we've overlooked a proven winner in Kirsten.

    • Reply posted by Blunders, today at 16:01

      Blunders replied:
      He’ll employ coaches, need a positive leader more than anything.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 15:22

    Needed new life breathed into the role, so I'm pleased they've gone with a younger, foreign coach who has played & led successfully at the highest level. Wish him all the best & hope people don't just sharpen their knives if it takes a while to turn things around. Needs time, support & patience.

    • Reply posted by greenlegend, today at 15:31

      greenlegend replied:
      "...who has played & led successfully at the highest level". Not exactly true but let's give him a chance. I hope Collingwood is still involved.

  • Comment posted by oaktreeriser, today at 15:19

    Certainly not an obvious choice but lets hope some of the younger players like Brooks, Bohannon and Parkinson get a good chance to prove themselves. I don’t think test matches involving England will be dull with Stokes & McCullum in charge!

    • Reply posted by Ambous, today at 15:32

      Ambous replied:
      Test matches involving England have rarely been dull over the last few years…. due to England’s frailties. Here’s hoping BMc brings some ‘dullness’ to England’s game but somewhat doubt that will happen!

  • Comment posted by CS20748392, today at 15:31

    Personally a really positive move - the test side have been timid and unadventurous for years. McCullum will make the side play bold and aggressive cricket. Was a great captain and player manager, so hopefully will give the younger guys that believe in themselves. Lack of experience could be an issue but we cannot get any worse than the last few years.

    • Reply posted by Frame, today at 16:00

      Frame replied:
      Oh blimey - bold and aggressive cricket? - last time England did that in Test Matches, they were told that they should play "proper criiicket" and not bash, wallop and now you're saying they should play aggressive cricket? - I bet you'll be the first moaning when they all try to hit the ball for 6 and get out.

  • Comment posted by BrightonVilla, today at 15:29

    He will do a great job. I think he has the toughness to bring the best out of the team. I'd have loved Dizzie Gillespie to have been considered, he did great jobs at Yorks and Sussex

    • Reply posted by bob, today at 16:01

      bob replied:
      Not(e) as good as Miles Davis!! (sorry couldn't resist that :-) ) Seriously though - i think McCullum is a good, although adventurous, appointment - but adventure is needed!

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 15:11

    Young, forward thinking and wanting to revive the test side shows he knows what he's getting in to. Hopefully he doesn't allow players to rest on their laurels and between him and Key/chief selector pick players based on form and not past achievements

    • Reply posted by sudip1959, today at 15:13

      sudip1959 replied:
      Totally agree!!

  • Comment posted by Woody87, today at 15:07

    Yep, I like it. Good move.

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 15:30

    As long as he has autonomy to run the show without the blazers interfering, they have been ballsing up red ball cricket since flower went, very simple Brendan win back the ashes and then retain them, only problem being we are 8 cricketers short of a decent team bar Root Stokes and Robinson

  • Comment posted by Yorkie in SA, today at 15:23

    A surprise choice but I think an exciting one. McCullum’s way of playing the game is much more in tune with England’s culture than an Australian or South African would have been.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 15:21

    A bold and good move. Brendon will work well with Stokes and help move England off the bottom of the Test rankings.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 15:12

    Hopefully he will make a great coach, only time will tell. If he can coach as well as he played then he may well be what England have been searching for.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 15:09

    Exciting choice, look forward to a new era. He’s got some job on his hands though. First squad announcement should be interesting…

  • Comment posted by jonesevan1983, today at 15:06

    Well if he wants to play attacking cricket, we've certainly got some of the players to be able to do it. Need some sold/defensive batters too though...good luck to him, hope he can get the best out of what we have

    • Reply posted by Marc Worthington, today at 15:13

      Marc Worthington replied:
      Not too defensive like we’ve been suffering the last few years. England have been plodding to 30-3 off 15-20 overs for too long now, it just piled pressure on Root and Stokes to get them back to respectability. I don’t want to see any more of that.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC