Last updated on .From the section Counties

Luke Procter has now scored six centuries in first-class cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Northamptonshire 597-6 dec: Vasconcelos 156, Young 134, Procter 100*, Cobb 66; McAndrew 3-121 Warwickshire 88-2: Sibley 37*, Davies 29 Warwickshire (1 pt) trail Northamptonshire (5 pt) by 509 with 8 wickets standing Match scorecard

Northamptonshire racked up 597-6, their biggest ever total against Warwickshire, to put the champions under serious pressure on the second day of their County Championship game at Edgbaston.

Needing 448 to avoid the follow-on, Warwickshire will resume on the third morning on 88-2, their decision to bowl first on a benign pitch having spectacularly backfired.

After Ricardo Vasconcelos and Will Young scored centuries on the first day, Luke Procter added another, a painstaking unbeaten 100 from 199 balls in four and a half hours.

He was supported by Josh Cobb's 66, as they lifted the visitors to an imposing total against an injury-hit attack led by Nathan McAndrew with 3-121.

After 154.1 overs in the field, Warwickshire then lost Alex Davies and Rob Yates in the first 20 overs and will look to Dom Sibley, unbeaten on 37, to lead the required rearguard action.

After resuming on the second morning on 372-2, Northamptonshire quickly lost Emilio Gay, bowled by McAndrew for 45.

Rob Keogh batted positively for 27 but was then bowled through the gate by McAndrew who managed to prise some life from the batter-friendly track.

Procter plodded through the morning session for 20 runs but Cobb showed more enterprise as he struck four fours and three sixes, and his fifth first-class century was beckoning when he responded to a dodgy call for a single from his partner and was beaten by Davies' direct hit from cover.

Davies then pouched a catch on the square leg boundary to remove Lewis McManus and end Danny Briggs' long wait for a wicket, but Procter and Matthew Kelly added an unbroken 62 in 10 overs.

The declaration arrived when Procter ladled Yates over the long leg rope to reach his sixth first-class century.

Northamptonshire's total put their hosts under scoreboard pressure and their bowlers struck twice early on.

Davies sped to 29 but fell lbw to Jack White and Yates edged Kelly to Young at second slip.

At 57-2, the home side were facing a mountainous escape mission. but Sibley and Sam Hain avoided further mishaps in the last 18 overs of the day.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.