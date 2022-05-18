Close menu

Matthew Mott: England name Australia women's boss as their new men's white-ball coach

From the section Cricket

Matthew Mott
Mott has been Australia women's coach since 2015

England have named Australia women's boss Matthew Mott as their new men's white-ball coach on a four-year deal.

The 48-year-old has overseen his native Australia's dominance of the women's game as holders of the Ashes and both the T20 and 50-over World Cups.

Mott has also had a spell in county cricket in charge of Glamorgan and with Australian side New South Wales.

He will work alongside new Test coach Brendon McCullum as England split their leadership roles across the formats.

"It was always going to take something special to leave the role that I have loved for the past seven years with the Australian women's team," said Mott.

"However, I genuinely believe that the time is right to play a role in helping the England men's ODI and T20 group continue to evolve as one of the best teams in the world."

His first series will be a three-match one-day international tour of the Netherlands starting on 17 June, before Twenty20s and ODIs against India and South Africa later in the summer.

The 2022 T20 World Cup starts in Australia in October while England will defend their 50-over world title in India next year.

England's managing director Rob Key said it was a "real privilege" to appoint Mott, describing him as having been "outstanding" during the interview process.

"We are lucky to be able to appoint a head coach that has not only been involved in international cricket for the last few years but has also worked in franchise cricket around the world," said Key.

"More importantly, what he has done with the Australian women's team is what will be asked of him to achieve for our men's white-ball sides."

Who is Matthew Mott?

Mott, who had a solid first-class career as a batter in his home country, led Australia women to two T20 World Cups after taking over in 2015 - they were runners-up in the other in 2016 - and earlier this year added the 50-over crown.

Between 2018 and 2021, Australia went on a 26-match match winning run in ODI cricket - a record in men's and women's internationals.

They were unbeaten in four Ashes series under Mott, each contested with the Test, ODI and T20 formats combined, and beat England in this year's contest without losing a match.

Matthew Mott and Meg Lanning
Under Mott Australia have won three consecutive world titles across all formats

After retiring from playing in 2004, he began his coaching career with New South Wales in 2007, winning the first-class Sheffield Shield in his first season and leading them to victory in the Champions League T20 tournament in 2009.

He coached Glamorgan between 2011 and 2013 and reached the final of the domestic 40-over competition at Lord's in his final campaign.

Mott was assistant coach at the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2008 Indian Premier League where he worked with McCullum.

McCullum subsequently recommended him for the role as New Zealand coach, though Mott turned down that post to extend his New South Wales contract.

Analysis - 'he manages players really well'

Spinner Alex Hartley who played against Mott's Australia for England:

Australia are quite possibly the best sporting team in the world.

They have been so successful for many years and, with England being the best men's white-ball team in the world, it will be an opportunity for him to implement some of the things he has taught to this dominant Australia side.

He manages players really well. He has created this unbelievable Australia side where they are almost unbeatable. He has a lot of talented players but manages them really well and gives them confidence.

That is the same role he would play with England men's team. The talent is there, it is about getting the best out of the players in different situations.

Comments

Join the conversation

75 comments

  • Comment posted by Simoc, today at 11:21

    I reckon Motts on a hiding to nothing. Anybody could coach the current Oz womens team to victory. Their batting lineup is awesome. So has been the England ODI team. They can't really do any better than they have.
    Anyway its a challenge for him. Coaching T20 is a full on job, unlike coaching the Test team.

  • Comment posted by Brian the Bold, today at 11:16

    Surely Morgan's time as captain is up; he should join the coaching team straight away

  • Comment posted by zero tolerance, today at 11:10

    Thank you for not calling it cricket.

    As you say, "white ball" will do nicely, as would rounders-style "slogball".

  • Comment posted by Horozontal Harry, today at 11:09

    Will Motts first task be to Roll Away Ollie Stone?

  • Comment posted by petercarots, today at 11:03

    So long as he keeps Morgan heavily involved then I can see him doing well.

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 11:01

    Mottley Crew coming to a headline near you soon.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 10:58

    No England players nor the best prospective England players play 50 over cricket now thanks to the ECB's Dumbdred. Once the current crop of Buttler, Bairstow, Root, Stokes etc are gone we'll be as good at ODIs as we are at Tests. Doesn't matter how good the coach is or isn't if he has nothing to work with. Hopefully he'll call out the ECB incompetence.

  • Comment posted by GeneralSportsFan, today at 10:55

    Mott will, hopefully, bring some fresh ideas to the table and improve on what's already a very good outfit. He did a very good job with his current team.

    As for those saying "Just give it to Morgan when he retires" - I trust that none of you were complaining that Brendon McCullum was appointed with limited coaching experience. Eoin Morgan would have no coaching experience.

  • Comment posted by Jerry Hatrick, today at 10:55

    1st job is to replace Morgan : having a specialist batsman in the team who doesn't score runs is ludicrous. Not picked in the latest IPL as all of the IPL teams realised that the captain has to justify his place in the team based on performances with bat or ball or both - not just because of his reputation as a captain. Bring him in to the coaching team.

    • Reply posted by Bill Walker, today at 11:09

      Bill Walker replied:
      That was the Australian system when they were the dominant force in cricket. Pick 11 players then decide who among them was the best captain, instead of picking a captain, then letting him help pick 10 players. Any captain must be worthy of his place as a player. If he isn't, then drop him.

  • Comment posted by kingkong, today at 10:54

    Never heard of the guy. I thought Collingwood would have been a decent fit for that job. He has the experience both as a player and coach and is English. That's not the be all, but one of our coaches ought to be home grown. Thought McCullam was a good choice, not so sure about this one. Time will tell.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 11:01

      YorkCity84 replied:
      You’ve never heard of the guy? Well, don’t know why we’ve appointed him then. Have you heard of the Ukraine? Because if you haven’t, we should probably just stay well out of it.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 10:53

    Why do the Beeb keep peddling Hartley's rubbish? She's got as much cricketing knowledge and ability as a village green player. Australia's women rule a fringe sport in which they are the only credible players. They are probably around the 30,000th best team in world cricket.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 11:11

      YorkCity84 replied:
      Ah gammon, but you’d never identify as a misogynist if challenged, they never do.

      It’s not about how they compare to men (and what’s the actual data behind your little guess there?). It’s a shame that moderation means you can’t get the stronger response to this it deserves.

      Wish they could root you out and see you up against their pace attack.
      Gammon everywhere, it’d need hosing down.

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 10:52

    Is this an admission that English coaches just aren't good enough ?

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 10:49

    Wow that’s pretty leftfield!

  • Comment posted by Junk Male, today at 10:47

    So he's got a totally average record except when controlling a side that have been for decades way out ahead of all else and they aren't so far ahead any more, why are we hiring average with not a remotely decent record in the mens game, this is a dreadful choice, was it Harrisons last stab at self destruction?

  • Comment posted by Kev c, today at 10:47

    Sorry, but the coach is representing England just as much as the players and is an important part of the setup. So why isn't he/she English. We don't pick an Australian captain or a West Indian wicket-keeper just because they are 'specialists' - so why the Coach??

    • Reply posted by GeneralSportsFan, today at 10:58

      GeneralSportsFan replied:
      Erm, because there are eligibility rules about who can be picked to play the team? Where there are no eligibility rules, you pick the best person for the job regardless of their nationality.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 10:45

    This is a good appointment by ECB to get Mott to head men’s white ball cricket. Mott will be a refreshing alternative and there’s not that much pressure on him compared to a more distinguished coach. I think he will do well, but he’ll need time to settle in.

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 10:42

    Never heard of him, but the best he can do is give Morgan free reign and keep out the way.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 11:13

      YorkCity84 replied:
      Ah, another one. Rob Key has heard of him though. I’m going to go with Rob, but if I need to come back to you, I’ll call.

  • Comment posted by jOeY, today at 10:37

    A world class coach for our world class team. I'm so happy with this wonderful news.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 10:36

    Morgan should be given the role as soon as he retires

