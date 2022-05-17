Close menu

James Anderson & Stuart Broad recalled by England for New Zealand Tests

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad and James Anderson
Stuart Broad and James Anderson have a combined 321 Test caps between them

England have recalled their all-time leading wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the first two Tests against New Zealand.

The veteran pace bowlers were left out of the West Indies tour in March.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook and Durham fast bowler Matty Potts, both 23, receive maiden call-ups.

The three-Test series against the world champions will be England's first since they appointed Brendon McCullum as Test coach and Ben Stokes as captain.

The first Test at Lord's begins on 2 June, followed by the second at Trent Bridge on 10 June. The series concludes at Headingley.

New Zealander McCullum and Stokes were part of the panel that chose the 13-man squad, with new England managing director Rob Key also involved.

"This is the start of a new era for our Test team under the stewardship of Ben and Brendon," said Key.

"With a blend of youth and experience, we have selected an exciting squad that can compete with New Zealand.

"We have rewarded players in Harry Brook and Matty Potts who have had outstanding starts to the county season, and they deserve the opportunity to stake a claim at this level.

"It promises to be a mouth-watering series, and I can't wait for the team to start against a very good New Zealand side. It is a fascinating prospect for everyone connected with the sport in this country."

Anderson and Broad, with a combined 1,177 Test wickets, were always likely to return after receiving public backing from both Stokes and Key.

England are without seven other fast bowlers through injury, while Ollie Robinson has been left out after a number of fitness issues.

Batter Dan Lawrence, who played all three matches in England's 1-0 defeat in the West Indies, also misses out as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.

The absences give opportunities to Brook, who is the leading run-scorer in Division One of the County Championship, and Potts, the leading wicket-taker in either division.

All-rounder Stokes has already confirmed that he will bat at number six and former captain Joe Root at four, meaning a reshuffle in the batting order.

Ollie Pope is likely to get the chance to relaunch his Test career at number three, a position he has never occupied in first-class cricket. Brook will push Jonny Bairstow for the slot at number five, while Ben Foakes is set to keep his place behind the stumps.

England are looking to reverse a run that has seen them win only one of their past 17 Tests and none of their last five series.

New Zealand were crowned world Test champions by beating India in the final in Southampton last year.

The series against the Black Caps is followed by the rescheduled fifth Test against India, which was postponed in September after a Covid-19 outbreak in the tourists' camp.

South Africa then visit the UK for a further three-Test series later in the summer.

England squad: Ben Stokes (Durham, captain), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire).

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by bedalerover, today at 09:56

    Anderson/Broad need to be pensioned off

    And why oh why do they keep picking Jack Leach a woeful bowler who demonstrates that he is only picked as a specialist number 11 batsmen

  • Comment posted by mike44, today at 09:56

    A backward step. Change is needed and this is not the way. Why are so many bowlers injured, they are being pushed to hard. Coaches are pushing for more pace with the result that these bowlers do not have the abiility or build for this . Over coaching is half the problem with the game today

  • Comment posted by Grb, today at 09:56

    I just don’t understand “Craig Overton”.
    Can’t we look to the future? Overton is proven to be average at Test level. Half decent batsmen wil cart his bowling to all parts all day long.

    Just not good enough

  • Comment posted by PatChin1, today at 09:55

    Do the same things and continue to get the same results...

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 09:54

    If we haven't got better than these two old stagers it's a sad day for English cricket, the sad thing is we probably haven't. It's going to be a miserable time with the dearth in talent coming through. England are going to be the whipping boys of international test cricket for the foreseeable future.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 09:54

    hmmm wholesale changes?? 2 newbies to carry the drinks......

  • Comment posted by terry munroe , today at 09:54

    massive mistake -they should both do the right thing and retire themselves

  • Comment posted by RichardW, today at 09:53

    This is a poor selection with no recognised No.3 batsman. Other than Brooks, all the in-form batsmen have been ignored, most of whom bat in the top 3. The best available spinner Parkinson isn't selected and the tail will start at No. 8 (presumably Leach, Potts, Broad, Anderson). More of the same.

  • Comment posted by AG86, today at 09:52

    Parkinson!!!!! Come on England, please! What does he have to do???

    • Reply posted by discowafers, today at 09:55

      discowafers replied:
      If he was playing for Middlesex, Essex or Surrey he'd be in there.

  • Comment posted by B_O, today at 09:52

    I fear for a top order of Crawley, Lees and Pope against an excellent NZ attack, surely would've been a better option to include a steady Compton or Malan in there to make sure Root isn't at 20-2.

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 09:52

    Would’ve like to have seen Ben Compton in there given his prolific form. Scored 400 more runs than Crawley this season, who is very lucky to be called up. Good to have Anderson & Broad back, we need to win a test match, as simple as that! Hope Pope can translate county form to tests because he should be a fantastic middle order batsman if he can keep his concentration.

    • Reply posted by Mine, today at 09:55

      Mine replied:
      Pope hugely over rated

  • Comment posted by Avalon, today at 09:51

    Its a good mixture of new and old faces, I am curious about who will open and where Root will bat, will it be 3,4 or 5?

    • Reply posted by B_O, today at 09:55

      B_O replied:
      Looking like Lees and Crawley from that list with one of Bairstow or Pope to bat at 3. It was already confirmed that Root will be going back to No. 4

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 09:51

    Of course they are - we gave what we hoped would be the next gen of seam bowlers a chance and they fluffed it. Half of them were barely fit enough to field in an ODI let alone a Test.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 09:51

    Comment posted by Dougal, today at 09:51

  • Comment posted by Mickey Mouse, today at 09:51

    The mighty kiwis 🥝 will make mincemeat of Stokes dads army; it’s embarrassing 😳 recalling all these has beens; I predict 3-0 kiwis easy peasy lemon squeezy 😂😂

    • Reply posted by HadMySay, today at 09:52

      HadMySay replied:
      Signed in on your mum's account again?

  • Comment posted by Poshgirl, today at 09:49

    Not surprised! My interest in England is waning by the day. At least Harrison is stepping down; not a moment too soon!

  • Comment posted by bringbackpele, today at 09:49

    No complaints about Anderson and Broad

    But is it not a bit concerning that SEVEN other leadind fast-bowlers (supposedly younger and fitter ) are all injured - one month into the season ?
    .

  • Comment posted by David, today at 09:49

    Great news for Matty Potts - honest lad, hard worker who learns from every game. Outstanding this year, hopefully he can show the wider cricket world how good he has become. Joins the ranks of players from Shotley Bridge Cricket Club playing for England!!

  • Comment posted by kingkong, today at 09:49

    If Bairstow is chosen as "Keeper" then a possible team of: Crawley, Lees, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes, Bairstow, Leach, Potts, Broad & Anderson. Or leave out Leach and let Root be the only Spin option and add Foakes at 8 which adds to the batting depth. But that's not a very balanced team. So the former would work for me.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 09:53

      Dougal replied:
      Dougal replied:

  • Comment posted by B_O, today at 09:48

    Great to see Brook in and selectors rewarding form over reputation. I assume he will bat 5 with Bairstow/Pope batting 3. Definitely a quality seamer light but will be good to see Branderson bowling with something to prove. Excited to see the new era

