LV= County Championship Division Two, Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four) Durham 311: Stokes 82 & 249: Borthwick 90, Lees 61; Neser 4-57, Labuschagne 3-35 Glamorgan 365: Root 88 & 137: Potts 7-40 Durham (22 pts) beat Glamorgan (7 pts) by 58 runs Match scorecard

Durham's Test hopeful Matty Potts bowled his side to their first win of the season, beating Glamorgan by 58 runs as they were dismissed for a paltry 137.

The Welsh side looked slight favourites going into the final day at 65-3 but could find no answer to Potts and Brydon Carse (2-31).

Potts took 7-40 to reach 35 first-class wickets in six games this season.

Glamorgan have two wins, two losses and two draws so far in 2022.

Durham were on the front foot from the start of the final day as Potts had Kiran Carlson caught behind without scoring from a snorter of a rising delivery, and key man Sam Northeast edged to slip on 26.

Carse got some lift from the pitch, having Billy Root caught behind for 10 as he tried to pull, while Potts trapped the out-of-sorts David Lloyd lbw for nought to completed his five-wicket haul.

Carse had the last specialist batter Chris Cooke caught behind for 22 as the visitors got completely bogged down, losing five wickets for 60 in the morning session.

Durham had not dismissed any opponents twice in their first five matches but wrapped up the win as Potts removed Michael Neser for 18 and Michael Hogan first ball, meaning the home side did not need to call on the bowling of England captain Ben Stokes.

Glamorgan were penalised five runs for two low-level breaches of discipline during the game, with Root and Neser visibly disappointed with the decisions against them.

Durham play Middlesex at Lord's on Thursday, 19 May while Glamorgan have time off before the T20 Blast.

Durham bowler Matty Potts told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It's always nice to get a career-best and nice to be doing it in a winning cause to get us off the mark.

"We've played some very good cricket in parts but we haven't been able to piece together the complete performance, we had good discussions in the dressing room and we came out fighting for everything.

"I'm not necessarily quicker this year, maybe a fraction, but the pace is there for longer periods of time and I've worked in the gym to do that, to be an impact bowler and to be able to dry up the scoreboard.

"It would be the dream to play Test cricket, it's something I aspire to do because previously I've been a white-ball bowler and I aspire to being an all-format bowler, I believe I've got a lot to offer in the red-ball game."

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"I thought they bowled brilliantly, the wicket was a bit up and down, and the way Matty Potts and Brydon Carse bowled today alongside (Ben) Raine and (Chris) Rushworth, they gave us nothing.

"The first (offence) was Billy Root who didn't believe he got near the ball so he he lifted his head and arms up, Michael Neser (given lbw) felt he hit the ball and raised his bat a little bit. The rules are what they are and we appear to have broken them.

"It's an emotional game, these situations aren't ideal and we've talked about it but you're reacting to the decision in the moment, though we don't want to be known as guys who react to decisions badly.

"We've had two bad sessions with the bat or very good bowling (in six games), Middlesex at home and today. Apart from that I'm delighted with it because we've improved as a group, we're playing tough cricket and we could have been close to winning four."