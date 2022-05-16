Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Saqib Mahmood took two wickets in each innings in his debut Test against West Indies in Barbados

Lancashire and England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood will not play again this season because of a back injury.

The 25-year-old's problem has been diagnosed as a lumbar stress fracture and it is not yet known when he will be fit to return to action.

Mahmood played his first two Tests on England's tour to the West Indies earlier this year, taking six wickets.

His only game since then was Lancashire's County Championship game against Gloucestershire last month.

Mahmood missed the Roses match against Yorkshire last week because of lower back pain and scans revealed the full extent of the damage.

England have been dogged by injury problems to their quickest bowlers for some time, with Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Olly Stone among those forced to have extended spells on the sidelines.

They begin a home Test series against New Zealand next month, which will be the first with new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum in charge.