Matthew Fisher has taken 69 wickets in 23 first-class matches

Yorkshire have said that England seamer Matthew Fisher's back injury will keep him out longer than originally thought.

The 24-year-old was initially ruled out for four weeks at the end of April.

However, the club say that after further examinations he will "require a longer period off the field" but have not put a date on when he will be able to return to action.

Fisher made his Test debut for England on the tour of West Indies in March and ended with match figures of 1-71.

He is the second England bowler to be ruled out for a lengthy period this week after Lancashire's Saqib Mahmood was sidelined for the rest of the season with a stress fracture in his back.