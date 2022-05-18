Close menu

Jofra Archer: England pace bowler to miss summer with back injury

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments9

Breaking news

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will miss the entire season after suffering a stress fracture of the lower back.

It is another setback for the 27-year-old, who has not played since last July because of two elbow operations.

Archer was on track in his recovery and was hoping to play domestic cricket this month, only to feel soreness in his back last week.

He is also set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia this autumn, with no timeframe set for his return.

It is the latest injury to an England pace bowler, with seven - including Archer - ruled out of the summer's first Test against New Zealand.

Of the other six, four - Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Matt Fisher and Saqib Mahmood - have back injuries.

This new blow will be a concern for Archer, once England's most exciting pace prospect but now facing more than a year on the sidelines.

Called up just before the 2019 World Cup, he memorably bowled the 'super over' that helped England triumph in the final against New Zealand at Lord's.

He made his Test debut on the same ground against Australia later that summer, bowling a ferocious spell that resulted in Steve Smith being struck on the helmet and suffering a concussion.

Archer has played 13 Tests, 17 one-dayers and 12 T20s for England, taking 86 international wickets.

He has also had a successful career in franchise leagues and was named as the Most Valuable Player in the Indian Premier League in 2020.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 11:02

    It's mad that in this age of sports science, nutrition and hyperbolic recovery kits our players have never been more injury-prone.

  • Comment posted by Aardvark, today at 11:02

    You have to ask, "why so many back injuries"?

  • Comment posted by Mickey Mouse, today at 11:02

    He gets injured 🤕 in his sleep 😴 🛌 this one. Next please

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 11:02

    Sorry to hear this. I hope Jofra makes a full recovery and we see him playing for England again soon.

  • Comment posted by Fatlad, today at 11:01

    The West Indies obviously knew something

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 11:01

    I'd forgotten all about him. Good bowler but brakes down to easy. Shame he was quick.

  • Comment posted by gordon bennett, today at 11:01

    Would be better off with Shula Archer…

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 10:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 10:59

    Likely won’t play for England again, definitely not test matches. Another feather in the ECB’s cap🙄

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 10:59

    I doubt we’ll see him again - too prone to injury …. Let’s move on and find the next cab on the rank ..

  • Comment posted by lappers, today at 10:58

    Doubt he will play red ball cricket again

    • Reply posted by mike james, today at 11:01

      mike james replied:
      I agree ,he’ll be a white ball specialist when he recovers

  • Comment posted by JasonR, today at 10:57

    We’re just double checking this comment.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport