Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton's three wickets helped Somerset get a foothold back in their game with Hampshire and brought up a personal milestone

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two) Somerset 211: Overton 44; Abbott 3-60 Hampshire 144-5: Holland 49; Overton 3-21 Hampshire (3 pts) trail Somerset (2 pts) by 67 runs with five wickets remaining Match scorecard

Craig Overton claimed his 400th first-class wicket as Somerset fought back strongly at the end of a rain-shortened second day of the County Championship Division One match with Hampshire at Taunton.

The visitors looked to be cruising towards a first-innings lead when reaching 107-1 in reply to 211.

But the final session saw Overton produce an inspired seven-over spell, removing Ian Holland (49) and James Vince as Hampshire lurched to 117-4 before closing on 144-5.

The England seamer ended the day with 3-21 from 18 overs, with his side leading by 67 runs at stumps.

Early morning rain created a wet outfield and no play was possible before lunch.

The action got under way at 13:40 BST with Hampshire immediately looking to be positive and make up for lost time.

Felix Organ, unbeaten on 15 overnight, played Overton through the offside for four, but in the same over, the second of the day, he threw the bat at a wide one and edged a chest-high catch to Lewis Gregory at third slip.

Some loose deliveries allowed new batsman Nick Gubbins and Holland to take the total to 63-1 from 26 overs when a problem with the ball led to it being changed.

It was 69-1 when the rain returned to cause a break in play, with Holland having moved to 36.

Play resumed at 15:20 BST and Gubbins soon produced the shot of the day, a superbly timed back-foot stroke that sent the ball racing past bowler Gregory for four.

Gubbins followed up with two boundaries off the next over, sent down by Josh Davey, and was looking in ominous form.

He had moved to 26 when more rain sent the players off and tea was taken with Hampshire 95-1, with Holland unbeaten on 44.

Somerset desperately needed a breakthrough when play resumed at 17:30 BST with a possible 19 overs left in the day.

They got it when Overton finally found the outside edge of Holland's bat as he pushed forward and wicketkeeper Steve Davies took a straightforward catch to bring up the bowler's milestone.

Gubbins, on 34, edged Peter Siddle just short of Overton in the slips, having been beaten by the previous delivery.

Siddle then struck when Gubbins, having added another two runs, was judged caught behind by umpire Alex Wharf stretching forward to a ball just outside off stump. Gubbins stood for several seconds in disbelief over the decision before dragging himself off.

Hampshire were soon 117-4 as Vince fell lbw to an Overton delivery that nipped back off the seam.

Ben Brown and Liam Dawson quickly added 27 before what proved the last delivery of the day saw Dawson trapped plum lbw playing across a ball from Gregory.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.