Julius Sumerauer's 54 not out helped Jersey beat Guernsey by 37 runs in the first international match between the island sides since 2019.

Sumerauer and Dominic Blampied put on 84 for the fifth wicket as Jersey recovered from 94-4 to end their 20 overs on 178-4 at College Field.

In reply Harrison Carlyon ripped through Guernsey's top order as they were reduced to 38-3 in 6.2 overs.

Despite Matt Stokes' knock of 48 Guernsey could only make 141-7.

The game was the first of three matches between the sides over the weekend.

The two sides will face each other again twice in Twenty20 matches on Saturday at the KGV after the Covid-19 pandemic meant matches scheduled for 2020 and 2021 between the sides had to be postponed.

Jersey, ranked 23rd in the world, will compete in July's Global Qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup while 38th-ranked Guernsey recently finished second to Spain in a triangular tournament that also involved Norway.

Batting first, Harrison Carlyon and Nick Greenwood put on 50 for Jersey's first wicket before Carlyon went for 23 off 20 balls.

Greenwood went on to make 48 from 27 balls as he hit eight fours and a six before being bowled by Anthony Stokes midway through the 10th over.

Stokes, who took 3-14, went on to claim the wickets of Asa Tribe and Jonty Jenner in the space of three balls in the 12th over as Jersey slipped from 84-1 to 94-4.

But Sumerauer's 54 from 32 balls, along with Blampied's 22 not out, eased any Jersey worries.

Spinner Carlyon, 21, took the first three Guernsey wickets as Zak Damarell was bowled for 20 before Luke Le Tissier was caught for four and Josh Butler trapped lbw for four as he returned figures of 3-14.

Stokes provided some Guernsey resistance as he and Ben Ferbrache put on 58 for the fourth wicket before the latter was caught for 13.

Stokes went on to hit 48 off 27 balls including three sixes before being superbly caught by Dan Birrell to leave Guernsey on 100-5 off 14 overs.

Tom Nightingale hit 19 and William Peatfield made 12 not out but Guernsey could not recover as they fell short.