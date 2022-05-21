Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey will compete in July's Global Qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup

Jersey's cricketers gained two victories to whitewash Guernsey in their three-game inter-island series.

The visitors thrashed Guernsey by 60 runs in the opening match of the day as they restricted them to 108-8 in reply to their 168-6.

After a stuttering start Asa Tribe hit 65 as Jersey made 185-7 in their second game at the KGV with Guernsey only able to get 148-4 as they lost by 37 runs.

Jersey won the first game between the sides by 37 runs on Friday.

Harrison Carlyon - who was Man of the Match on Friday - hit an impressive 56 from 38 balls to put Jersey in control in the first match at the KGV.

He and Asa Tribe (35) put on 84 for the second Jersey wicket before Jonty Jenner and Julius Sumerauer each scored 28 before both were bowled by Will Peatfield.

In reply Guernsey lost wickets at regular intervals as skipper Josh Butler top-scored with 24 as Jersey captain Charles Perchard took three wickets as the hosts fell 60 runs short.

Anthony Stokes bowled our Carlyon for a duck and fellow opener Nick Greenwood for two as Jersey slumped to 7-2 in the second game.

But Tribe's 65 off 32 balls - including 11 fours and two sixes - helped Jersey put on 85 for the third wicket as Jonty Jenner scored 53 as the side ranked 23rd in the world steadied their innings.

Zak Damerall's 46 from 31 balls helped Guernsey to a 70-run opening stand with Luke Le Tissier - who had taken three wickets with the ball.

But after Le Tissier went for 33 Guernsey could not keep pace with the run rate as Tom Nightingale scored 31 before being caught and bowled by Perchard - one of two wickets for the Jersey skipper.

Jersey compete in July's Global Qualifiers for the 2022 T20 World Cup while 38th-ranked Guernsey recently finished second to Spain in a triangular tournament that also involved Norway.