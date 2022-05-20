Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jamie Porter took the one wicket Essex needed on the final morning

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Essex 391: Lawrence 120, Browne 71; Bailey 3-61 Lancashire 103 & 232: Vilas 62; Harmer 5-89 Essex (22 pts) beat Lancashire (2 pts) by an innings and 56 runs Match scorecard

Essex took just 21 balls to wrap up an innings and 56-run victory over Lancashire on the final morning of their County Championship match at Old Trafford.

Needing one wicket to complete a comprehensive win, Tom Westley's bowlers achieved their goal in the fourth over of the morning when Luke Wood was caught behind by Adam Rossington off the bowling of Jamie Porter for 27.

That left Lancashire 232 all out in their second innings, with the home side having added 19 runs to their overnight total.

In the 14 minutes of cricket that was watched by 45 spectators at Old Trafford, Wood hit three boundaries off Sam Cook and Simon Harmer before a good ball outside off stump from Porter induced the left-hander to fence fatally.

Harmer ended the innings with figures of 5-89 and Cook returned a match analysis of 6-62.

Essex earned 22 points for their victory while Lancashire took two points from the game after suffering only their fifth innings defeat this century, and first since they lost to Yorkshire, also at Old Trafford, in August 2014.

It is also the Red Rose's first home defeat since 2018 when they lost the Roses match in July.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.