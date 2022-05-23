Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Robinson has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests for England

England seamer Ollie Robinson has been named in a County Select XI squad to take on New Zealand in their final tour game before the first Test, which begins on 2 June.

Robinson was left out of the England party for the first Test at Lord's after a number of fitness issues.

Opener Dom Sibley, who was dropped by England last summer, will also play in the four-day match at Chelmsford, which begins on Thursday.

Kent opener Ben Compton is included as a reward for his superb domestic form.

Compton's 878 runs is the most in either division of the County Championship so far this season.

Other England hopefuls included are Essex seamer Jamie Porter, batters Nick Gubbins and Tom Haines, and Warwickshire wicketkeeper Michael Burgess.

Sussex's Robinson, 28, has taken 39 wickets in nine Tests for England.

He was criticised for his fitness during the Ashes tour by England bowling coach Jon Lewis, then missed all three Tests on the tour of West Indies.

Despite seven bowlers missing England's first Test against New Zealand at through injury, Robinson was overlooked because of a lack of bowling so far this season.

He played for Sussex against New Zealand in a rain-affected tour match last weekend, managing figures of 0-42 from 18 overs.

County Select XI squad: Jack Blatherwick (Lancashire), Michael Burgess (Warwickshire), Ben Compton (Kent), Ben Gibbon (Worcestershire), Nick Gubbins (Hampshire), Tom Haines (Sussex), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Ryan Patel (Surrey), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Porter (Essex), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire).