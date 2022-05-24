Teenager Kyran Shackleton bowled England's leading Test run-scorer in a club game

He is England's leading all-time Test run-scorer and has 72 first-class centuries under his belt.

In 291 Test innings, Sir Alastair Cook was only bowled 35 times, but now 15-year-old Kyran Shackleton can count himself among those who have shattered his stumps.

Cook turned out for Bedfordshire Young Farmers CC in a 12-over game against Potton Town.

But after making 20 from 15 balls, he tried to swing the young seam bowler to the leg-side and his middle stump was knocked back.

"Kyran was already bowling when Alastair walked in. We had a conversation about keeping to his line and length and trying to imagine it wasn't who it actually was," Potton skipper Sean Stevens told BBC Sport.

"He can be a bit hit or miss. He took five wickets in his first game of the season for the Saturday first XI but sometimes he doesn't bowl as well - he is young and still developing.

"I don't think he knew what to feel after getting him out. He was beaming from ear to ear - a sort of 'what have I just done' look."

Kyran finished with 4-37 from his four overs as the Young Farmers made 128-7, replying to Potton's 154-3, to lose by 26 runs.

Young Farmers captain Jim Spiers had chosen to field after winning the toss and then had to suffer while Stevens smashed an unbeaten 105 off 55 balls, with six sixes and 11 fours.

Cook - whose wife comes from a farming family and once said "I love it when you've got your boots on and you're standing in three inches of cow muck" - does not regard himself as much of a bowler and his one over towards the end of the Potton innings cost him 14 runs.

"It was surreal to be facing him - you are obviously concentrating on what you are doing and then it's Alastair Cook bowling from the other end," Stevens said.

"I'd bowl him for my team. He was putting it on the spot. But it was weird to be involved in a moment like that."

Shackleton, who was not even born when Cook made his first-class debut aged 18, had no idea the Essex batter would be in the opposing side until shortly before the start.

"We were aware that he plays for them occasionally, but didn't know whether he might turn out or just come to watch," Stevens added.

"It was only five or 10 minutes before the start that we knew he'd be playing when he walked round the corner of the pavilion with his kit.

"Everyone was very excited to be playing against a former England Test captain and such a great person."

He added: "He came into the bar afterwards, had a chat with all the players about some of his experiences, and we had a few photos taken. It was a really nice thing for a local club."

Cook's batting pedigree