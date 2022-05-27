Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Farrant plays county cricket for Kent

South East Stars, Kent and England seamer Tash Farrant has suffered a lumbar spine stress fracture that will stop her bowling for six months.

The 25-year-old had discomfort while playing in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and scans revealed the fracture.

It is possible she could return to regional cricket as a batter sooner than six months. Her club and country will collaborate in her rehabilitation.

Farrant, who is a left-arm seamer, was part of the squad that reached the final of the Women's World Cup in New Zealand in April, although she did not play in any of the matches.

The injury will see her miss out on England's summer Tests against South Africa and India, the T20 event at the Commonwealth Games in July and August, and The Hundred.