Rishi Patel reached 50 from 30 deliveries - one ball fewer than Leicestershire team-mate Colin Ackermann

Leicestershire and Sussex won for the first time this season as they beat Yorkshire and Kent in the T20 Blast.

Rishi Patel (57) and Colin Ackermann (56) shared a stand of 109 as the Foxes made 188-7 and Naveen-ul-Haq took 4-34 as Yorkshire were restricted to 157-9.

Tom Alsop's 65 not out off 30 balls for Sussex left trophy holders Kent a target of 172 at Hove, and their 167-7 in reply meant a third successive loss.

Elsewhere, Middlesex, Lancashire, Birmingham Bears and Somerset also won.

Record stand lifts Foxes

Leicestershire went into their game against Yorkshire at Headingley without a victory in nine previous County Championship and T20 matches this season.

The Foxes were struggling on 51-4 when Ackermann and Patel came together in the eighth over and proceeded to put on 109 - a club record partnership for the fifth wicket in the county game's shortest format.

They both fell to Jordan Thompson (3-34) but Leicestershire's total proved enough for a 31-run victory despite opener Dawid Malan's 50 off 38 balls, with Harry Brook reaching a combined 1,000 runs in both formats this season before he was caught in the deep off Naveen for 29.

The Afghan paceman - T20 Blast 2021's leading wicket-taker with 26 - was well supported by Ben Mike, whose 3-16 included the dismissal of Joe Root, who came down the pitch before slicing a catch to long-off.

Richard Gleeson agreed a T20 contract with Lancashire in March following back problems

Elsewhere in North Group, Tim David's 60 off 25 balls, including four sixes, helped Lancashire Lightning reach 183-7 against Worcestershire Rapids at Old Trafford after Pat Brown(3-35) had reduced them to 54-3.

New Zealander Colin Munro hit 53 off 36 for the visitors, but he was then lbw to fast bowler Richard Gleeson, whose T20 career-best figures of 5-33 led Lancashire to a 12-run win as the Rapids finished on 171-8.

At Edgbaston, Durham - captained by Liam Trevaskis - totalled 158-9 and then, following a rain hold-up, reduced Birmingham Bears to 36-4 in reply.

But Tim Benjamin reached 50 off only 22 balls as he and Adam Hose (29) added 85 in seven overs and was still there at the end on 68 not out as they reached 162-5 with 19 balls to spare.

Still no joy for Kent

Kent opted to field first after winning the toss in Hove and despite 43 by opener Luke Wright, Sussex Sharks - who had not won any of their eight previous games this season in either format - were struggling on 102-5 in the 15th over.

Alsop, though, rose to the occasion with three sixes and six fours in his fourth T20 half-century and Kent's reply began badly when England Test opener Zak Crawley gloved a catch to the keeper as he tried to pull a short ball from Steven Finn.

Joe Denly (33) and Sam Billings (31) shared a stand of 60 before both fell to Ravi Bopara, but George Linde's unbeaten 38 was not quite enough at the end as they lost by four runs.

Will Smeed hit five sixes in his half-century for Somerset

Also in South Group, a second-wicket stand of 102 between Will Smeed and Rilee Rossouw paved the way for Somerset's six-wicket victory over 2019 winners Essex at Taunton.

The Eagles were 7-2 after being asked to bat before Matt Critchley (60 off 38 balls) and Michael Pepper (37) added 76, but that was the high point of a rain-reduced innings which saw them total 139-9 from 18 overs as Marchant de Lange returned impressive figures of 4-9.

Somerset soon lost Tom Banton in reply, but Smeed and Rossouw hammered 12 sixes between them in a record second-wicket stand for the club against Essex.

Smeed reached 50 off 25 balls and his partner soon followed suit off 24 before both departed in the space of three balls - the former caught off Critchley for 58 and Rossouw falling to fellow South African Simon Harmer for 67 after top-edging a slog sweep.

Harmer also removed Tom Abell but the end arrived when two fours by Lewis Gregory carried them past their revised DLS target, reaching 147-4 off 14.4 overs.

Group leaders Middlesex, meanwhile, registered their third successive win as they beat Glamorgan by four wickets at Radlett.

David Lloyd hit the first ball of the game for six, but although Marnus Labuschagne made 38, Toby Roland-Jones claimed 4-22 and Thilan Walallawita 30-18 as the Welsh county were all out for 168 from the final ball of their innings.

Max Holden (41) and Stevie Eskinazi (34) began the chase with 71 in seven overs and although the home side stuttered from 92-1 to 121-4 despite 47 off 28 balls by Joe Cracknell, they reached their target with an over to spare as Roland-Jones found the cover boundary off Michael Hogan to see them to 172-6.

Monday fixtures

Trent Bridge: Notts Outlaws v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (18:30)

Ageas Bowl: Hampshire Hawks v Somerset (19:00)

Tuesday fixtures

Trent Bridge: Notts Outlaws v Lancashire Lightning (18:30)

Kia Oval: Surrey v Gloucestershire (18:30)

Headingley: Yorkshire Vikings v Derbyshire Falcons (18:30)

Chelmsford: Essex Eagles v Hampshire Hawks (19:00)