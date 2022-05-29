Cricket Australia announces 2022-23 international summer schedule
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Cricket Australia has confirmed the international schedule for the 2022-23 summer for its men's and women's sides.
A record six teams are due to tour the country, including England's men for Twenty20 international and one-day international series.
England's limited-overs sides will be coached by former Australia women's coach Matthew Mott.
They will play three T20 gamess before the Men's T20 World Cup which starts on 16 October, followed by three ODIs.
Australia's men will be hoping to defend their T20 title on home soil.
Their record-breaking women's team will also be hoping to defend their status as world champions in the format when the Women's T20 World Cup takes place in South Africa in February.
Australia's schedule is particularly busy after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, starting with an ODI series against Zimbabwe at the end of August.
The men's Test summer begins with two Tests against West Indies in November before a three-Test series against South Africa, including the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
There are no women's Test matches scheduled.
Australia's home summer schedule
ODIs v Zimbabwe
- 28 August, 31 August & 3 September: Townsville
ODIs v New Zealand
- 6 September, 8 September & 11 September: Cairns
T20s v West Indies
- 5 October & 7 October: Gold Coast
T20s v England
- 9 October, 12 October & 14 October: Canberra
Men's ICC T20 World Cup
- 16 October-13 November
ODIs v England
- 17 November: First ODI, Adelaide
- 19 November: Second ODI, Sydney
- 22 November: Third ODI, Melbourne
Tests v West Indies
- 30 November - 4 December: First Test, Perth
- 8-12 December: Second Test, Adelaide
South Africa series
- 17-21 December: First Test, The Gabba, Brisbane
- 26-30 December: Second Test, Melbourne
- 4-8 January: Third Test, Sydney
Women's series v Pakistan
- 16 January: First ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane
- 18 January: Second ODI, Allan Border Field, Brisbane
- 21 January: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval
- 24 January: First T20, North Sydney Oval
- 27 January: Second T20, Canberra
- 29 January: Third T20, Canberra
- What makes a Dragon breathe fire? Tony Bellew finds out what grinds Steven Bartlett's gears
- Immortalised as an axe murderer: What does a wealthy white woman accused of murder reveal?