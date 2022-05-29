Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington top scored for Scotland on 107 in Pearland, Texas

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Scotland 300-7 (50 overs): Berrington 107* (90), Cross 74 (93) Munsey 51 (57) USA 189 (42.4 overs): Sole 3-40 Scotland won by 111 runs Scorecard

Richie Berrington made an unbeaten 107 as Scotland avenged Saturday's heavy loss to the United States with a 111-run victory in their ICC World Cup League 2 match in Texas.

Opener Matt Cross added 74 and George Munsey 51 in a total of 300-7.

Safyaan Sharif removed USA openers Steven Taylor and Sushant Modani, while Michael Leask took 2-28 and debutant Chris Greaves 2-29.

Chris Sole mopped up the tail with 3-40 as the USA were bowled out for 189.

Scotland complete this round of fixtures with games against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and Friday.

The USA and UAE meet on Wednesday and Saturday.

Scotland remain second in the table external-link behind Oman. The tournament runs until February 2023, with the top three progressing to the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

Berrington struck six sixes and four fours in his 90-ball innings, adding 116 for the fourth wicket with Munsey and reaching three figures with a six off the first ball of the final over.