England in Australia 2022
October
9 1st Twenty20 international, Brisbane (d/n) (08:40 BST)
12 2nd Twenty20 international, Canberra (d/n) (08:40 BST)
14 3rd Twenty20 international, Canberra (d/n) (08:40 BST)
Both teams then take part in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, hosted by Australia, before resuming the tour.
November
17 1st ODI, Adelaide (d/n) (03:20 GMT)
19 2nd ODI, Sydney (d/n) (03:20 GMT)
22 3rd ODI, Melbourne (d/n) (03:20 GMT)
