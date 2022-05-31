Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jim Parks won his first Test cap as a specialist batsman - but became an England regular in the mid-1960s after taking up wicketkeeping

Former England wicketkeeper-batsman Jim Parks, one of Sussex's greatest players, has died at the age of 90.

Parks, who featured in 46 Tests between 1954 and 1968, had been England's oldest surviving male Test cricketer at the time of his death.

He came from a cricketing family - his father Jim senior, uncle Harry and son Bobby all played first-class cricket.

After 23 years at Sussex, Parks ended his career at Somerset, finishing with 36,673 first-class runs from 739 games.

More to follow.