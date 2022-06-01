Last updated on .From the section Cricket

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE 215-9: Suri 69, Rizwan 55 Scotland 217-6 (48 of 50 overs): Coetzer 108, Leask 47 Scotland won by four wickets Scorecard

Scotland secured successive wins in World Cup League 2 after a four-wicket defeat of the United Arab Emirates in Texas.

The UAE batted first and set the Scots a target of 216, with Chirag Suri top scoring on 69 runs.

Captain Kyle Coetzer's 114-run stand with Michael Leask (47) was crucial to Scotland's reply.

And Coetzer (108 not out) and Chris Greave (eight not out) took Scotland to victory with 12 balls to spare.

The Scots, who are second in the table behind Oman and above the UAE, had opened with defeat by the United States but then defeated the Americans in their second match.

UAE take on Scotland again on Friday, with matches against Namibia and Nepal to follow next month.