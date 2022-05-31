Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Potts (left) will become the 704th man to be play for England's Test team

England v New Zealand, first LV Insurance Test Venue: Lord's Dates: 2-6 June Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app.

Durham pace bowler Matthew Potts will make his England debut in the first Test against New Zealand, which starts on Thursday at Lord's.

James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were left out of the West Indies tour in March, are in the starting XI.

It is England's first Test under the leadership of new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Former skipper Joe Root will bat at four, while Surrey's Ben Foakes is handed the wicketkeeper gloves.

Root spent five years as England Test captain but stepped down in April following the series defeat in the West Indies.

Potts, 23, has taken 35 wickets in his first six appearances for Durham this year and has been picked ahead of Somerset's Craig Overton.

He also gets his chance with fellow bowlers Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher all out injured.

England have just one win in their past 17 Tests and are bottom of the World Test Championship table.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are the reigning world Test champions.

England Team

Zak Crawley (Kent), Alex Lees (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jack Leach (Somerset), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), James Anderson (Lancashire)