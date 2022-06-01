Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne hits out during the T20 match against Sussex Sharks

Vitality Blast, Glamorgan v Essex Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Thursday 2 June Time: 19:05 BST Coverage: Live commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Radio Essex on BBC Sport website & app; report on BBC Sport website.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his squad is "very close" to finding the right formula for the T20 Blast competition.

Glamorgan have one win from their opening three away games at Sussex, Surrey and Middlesex.

Batter Eddie Byrom could make his Glamorgan T20 debut after scores of 32 not out and 46 for the second XI, following injury.

Glamorgan host Essex to start another busy spell of three games in four days.

Essex have two victories from their opening three matches.

"I said to the lads, we're really close but we need to get those (batting) partnerships working slightly better together for longer," commented Maynard.

"Batters need to take it a bit deeper and not necessarily think the next ball has to go out of the park." .

He is not ruling out using South African batter Colin Ingram as one of the two permitted overseas players, with Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne and paceman Michael Neser preferred so far.

"Colin is obviously a high class player, we've got three high-class overseas and Marnus has been striking well, the only thing he hasn't done is kick on and we need that," Maynard told BBC Sport Wales.

He is philosophical about a schedule that sees Glamorgan play eight T20 games in 15 days before switching back to a four-dayer.

"We do play a lot of cricket but we've got to expect that, we've got a big enough squad that we can rotate and rest if we need to.

"But next week we play on Friday night and I don't know how much (red-ball) practice we've going to be able to do ahead of the Sussex Championship game starting on Sunday the 12th."

Former Somerset batter Byrom is added to the 14-man Glamorgan squad on duty for the first three games, as he bids for a first first-team appearance of 2022.

Essex have experienced South African spinner Simon Harmer and Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams as their overseas duo.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Northeast, Labuschagne, Ingram, Byrom, Carlson, C Cooke (wk), Douthwaite, Neser, Weighell, Harris, Salter, Sisodiya, Hogan.

Essex (from, probable): Buttleman, Rossington (wk), Pepper, Critchley, Walter, Westley, Sams, Harmer (c), Nijjar, Allison, S Cook, Snater, Richards.