Scott Steel's 72 for Leicestershire was his highest score in T20 cricket

Birmingham Bears suffered their first defeat of this season's T20 Blast as Scott Steel led Leicestershire Foxes to a five-run win at Edgbaston.

Steel hit five sixes in his 72 off 51 balls before becoming one of three batters dismissed in the 18th over by spinner Jake Lintott (4-27).

The visitors posted a total of 152-9 and reduced the Bears to 89-5 in reply.

Alex Davies made 43 off 31 balls but needing a six off the last ball to tie, the Bears finished on 147-9.

They remain second in North group, having missed out on the chance to leapfrog leaders Lancashire Lightning, with Leicestershire up to sixth with the victory.

There are two later games in South Group, with Surrey taking on Hampshire Hawks at The Oval and Glamorgan at home to Essex Eagles.

Leicestershire opted to bat first, having lost by 42 runs to Northamptonshire Steelbacks on Wednesday evening, and were given a boost after losing two early wickets when Steel was dropped in the deep on nine in the fifth over.

It proved a costly miss by the Bears as Steel progressed to 50 from 40 deliveries as he and Ben Mike (34) added 60 in five overs for the sixth wicket.

Mike was run out by a good throw from Chris Benjamin and there was a late collapse from 137-6 to 137-9 as Steel, Naveen-ul-Haq and Callum Parkinson all fell to Lintott in the space of five balls, but Rehan Ahmed lifted the total with 19 not out.

Wicketkeeper Davies took three catches and completed two stumpings and later held the Bears innings together before an attempted uppercut off Mike (3-30) was caught at point.

Ahmed weighed in with 3-36 as the home side declined to 117-9, with their hopes pinned on skipper Carlos Brathwaite, who blasted four sixes off Ben Stokes to win the 2016 World T20 final for West Indies.

The Bears needed 23 to win off the final over and after edging a four past the keeper, Brathwaite hit two sixes either side of two dot balls.

He needed another maximum to tie the game but could only manage a single from a yorker-length delivery outside off stump from Will Davis to finish on 28 not out as the Foxes held their nerve for their second win of the competition.

Friday fixtures

Worcester: Worcestershire Rapids v Birmingham Bears (14:30 BST)

Bristol: Gloucestershire v Essex Eagles (18:30)

Old Trafford: Lancashire Lightning v Northamptonshire Steelbacks (18:30)

Taunton: Somerset v Glamorgan (18:30)

Headingley: Yorkshire Vikings v Durham (18:30)

Canterbury: Kent Spitfires v Surrey (19:00)

Hove: Sussex Sharks v Middlesex (19:00)

Derby: Derbyshire Falcons v Notts Outlaws (19:05)