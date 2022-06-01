Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Graham Thorpe played 100 Tests and 82 one-day internationals for England

Captain Ben Stokes wore a special England shirt in support of Graham Thorpe at the toss for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.

In May, the Professional Cricketers' Association said that former England and Surrey batter Thorpe, 52, was "seriously ill" in hospital.

Stokes' shirt had Thorpe's name and capped number 564 on the back.

"We're supporting him, his wife, kids and all his family and friends through this tough time," said Stokes.

Left-handed middle-order batter Thorpe played 100 Tests for England between 1993 and 2005, averaging 44.66. He also played 82 one-day internationals.

He was England men's assistant coach until February, but left the role following the 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia and was appointed head coach of Afghanistan's men's team in March.

"Everybody is aware that Thorpey is very unwell. We all love Thorpey and he means a hell of a lot to us," added Stokes.

"I've spoken with his wife Amanda. She's been grateful and thankful for the respect and privacy the family have received."