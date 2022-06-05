Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

South East Stars skipper Bryony Smith hit her first half-century of the competition against Sunrisers

Bryony Smith thrashed a half-century as South East Stars beat Sunrisers by 56 runs in the final group game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Guildford.

Smith hit four sixes in her 31-ball knock of 50, supported by Emma Jones (33) and Aylish Cranstone (32), as the Group B runners-up piled up 183-9.

Amara Carr hit 31 in reply, but winless Sunrisers were bowled out for 127.

Having already made it through to finals day, Stars topped Group B with five wins from six.

They will take on Group B runners-up Central Sparks at Northampton on Saturday for the chance to play Southern Vipers in the final.