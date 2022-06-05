Charlotte Edwards Cup: Bryony Smith fires South East Stars past Sunrisers
Bryony Smith thrashed a half-century as South East Stars beat Sunrisers by 56 runs in the final group game of the Charlotte Edwards Cup at Guildford.
Smith hit four sixes in her 31-ball knock of 50, supported by Emma Jones (33) and Aylish Cranstone (32), as the Group B runners-up piled up 183-9.
Amara Carr hit 31 in reply, but winless Sunrisers were bowled out for 127.
Having already made it through to finals day, Stars topped Group B with five wins from six.
They will take on Group B runners-up Central Sparks at Northampton on Saturday for the chance to play Southern Vipers in the final.