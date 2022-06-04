Joe Root: England batter passes 10,000 Test runs
Joe Root has become the second England batter to score 10,000 Test runs.
Root reached the landmark by scoring a century on day four of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's.
He is the 14th player to achieve the feat, with ex-captain Sir Alastair Cook the only other England player to do so.
Aged 31 years, five months and five days, Root has reached 10,000 runs at exactly the same age as Cook - making the pair the joint-youngest players to reach the milestone.
Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, Cook said: "I was so glad I was here to witness that - an unbelievable knock by an unbelievable player.
"He is the most complete England batsman in all forms."
Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis, Rahul Dravid, Kumar Sangakkara, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Mahela Jayawardene, Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Sunil Gavaskar and Younis Khan are the other batters to reach the milestone.
Last year Root scored 1,708 Test runs, the third best haul in history, as he found remarkable form despite the struggles of England's other batters.
He has scored 26 Test centuries, the second most for England behind Cook, who hit 33.
The numbers behind Root's 10,000
|Youngest players to 10,000 Test runs
|Player
|Age
|Date achieved
|Joe Root (England)
|31 years, 5 months, 5 days
|5 June 2022
|Alastair Cook (England)
|31 years, 5 months, 5 days
|30 May 2016
|Sachin Tendulkar (India)
|31 years, 10 months, 20 days
|16 March 2005
|Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|33 years, 4 months, 11 days
|27 Feb 2009
|Ricky Ponting (Australia)
|33 years, 5 months, 11 days
|30 May 2008
|Most Test runs in history
|1. Sachin Tendulkar (Ind) - 15,921
|8. Shivnarine Chanderpaul (WI) - 11,867
|2. Ricky Ponting (Aus) - 13,378
|9. Mahela Jayawardene (SL) - 11,814
|3. Jacques Kallis (SA) - 13,289
|10. Allan Border (Aus) - 11,174
|4. Rahul Dravid (Ind) - 13,288
|11. Steve Waugh (Aus) - 10,927
|5. Alastair Cook (Eng) - 12,472
|12. Sunil Gavaskar (Ind) - 10,122
|6. Kumar Sangakkara (SL) - 12,400
|13. Younis Khan (Pak) - 10,099
|7. Brian Lara (WI) - 11,953
|14. Joe Root (Eng) - 10,015
|How does Root compare?
|Innings
|Joe Root
|Alastair Cook
|Sachin Tendulkar
|100
|4,789
|4,168
|4,962
|150
|6,775
|6,912
|7,869
|200
|9,278
|8,691
|10,265
|218
|10,015
|9,780
|10,769
|291
|12,472
|14,726
|329
|15,921
