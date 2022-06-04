Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pace bowler Stuart Broad has a "really good feeling" England can complete victory in a thrilling first Test against New Zealand.

The hosts ended day three on 216-5, 61 short of their target of 277 at Lord's.

England had been reduced to 69-4 on Saturday, but turned the game around through 77 not out from Joe Root and captain Ben Stokes' 54.

"It's set up to be a brilliant morning and it's up to us to do everything we can to get over the line," said Broad.

After adding 90 with Stokes, former skipper Root shared an unbroken stand of 57 with wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who is nine not out.

"I've got a really good feeling about tomorrow," added Broad. "Joe Root is one of England's best-ever batsmen and Foakesy settled really nicely.

"Then it will be up to the lower order to find a way to chase these runs."

England's turnaround with the bat on the third afternoon was the latest twist in a fluctuating Test.

New Zealand recovered from 45-7 in their first innings to reach 132, then bowled out England for 141.

Beginning the third day on 236-4, the Black Caps had the opportunity to bat England out of the game, only to lose their last six wickets for 34 runs.

An over from Broad began the collapse, with England picking up three wickets in as many balls.

Daryl Mitchell was caught behind on 108, then Colin de Grandhomme was run out by Ollie Pope's direct hit, before Kyle Jamieson was bowled off his pad.

"Going to bed last night, I felt as if we might have let the game get too far away," said the 35-year-old Broad, playing in his 153rd Test.

"If New Zealand had a great hour and a half this morning, we were certainly up against it.

"We couldn't have done any better. It was dreamworld for us. It's given us a fighting chance."

England, playing their first Test under new captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, are looking to improve on a run that has seen them win only one of their past 17 Tests.

One wicket would expose a lengthy tail, but former captain Michael Vaughan says the home side are favourites to win.

"England have shown great character," he told Test Match Special.

"It's always hard to win when you've only won one game in 17. It would send a huge amount of positivity, having arrived with not much of a chance on day three.

"For Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes to get a win would be huge."

New Zealand batter Mitchell, whose century was his second in 10 Tests for New Zealand, believes his side can pressure England on the fourth day.

"The morning is the toughest time to bat," he said. "Hopefully the ball will zip around and it will give us the opportunity to win the match.

"We know that we are one wicket away from being into their bowlers."