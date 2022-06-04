Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day four) New Zealand 132 & 285 Mitchell 108, Blundell 96 England 141 & 216-5 Root 115*, Stokes 54; Jamieson 4-59 England won by five wickets Scorecard

Joe Root's masterful century led England to a five-wicket win in the first Test against New Zealand on the fourth morning at Lord's.

Root, who ended 115 not out, also became the second England batter after Sir Alastair Cook to reach 10,000 Test runs.

From 216-5 overnight, 61 short of their target of 277, the home side were taken to victory by Root's unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 120 with Ben Foakes, who made 32 not out.

Despite the challenge of the gloomy conditions, the England pair were assured throughout, taking the tension away from what could have been a nerve-shredding morning.

When Root pulled Tim Southee for the winning boundary, it completed a remarkable turnaround from 69-4 on the third afternoon and finally gave England a Test win after only one in their previous 17 matches.

The success also gave a winning start to new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

For New Zealand, the world Test champions, a seven-match undefeated run against England has come to an end.

The second match in the three-Test series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday.

More to follow.