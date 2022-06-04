Close menu

England v New Zealand: Joe Root hundred seals win at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

From the section Cricket

First LV= Insurance Test, Lord's (day four)
New Zealand 132 & 285 Mitchell 108, Blundell 96
England 141 & 216-5 Root 115*, Stokes 54; Jamieson 4-59
England won by five wickets
Joe Root's masterful century led England to a five-wicket win in the first Test against New Zealand on the fourth morning at Lord's.

Root, who ended 115 not out, also became the second England batter after Sir Alastair Cook to reach 10,000 Test runs.

From 216-5 overnight, 61 short of their target of 277, the home side were taken to victory by Root's unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 120 with Ben Foakes, who made 32 not out.

Despite the challenge of the gloomy conditions, the England pair were assured throughout, taking the tension away from what could have been a nerve-shredding morning.

When Root pulled Tim Southee for the winning boundary, it completed a remarkable turnaround from 69-4 on the third afternoon and finally gave England a Test win after only one in their previous 17 matches.

The success also gave a winning start to new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

For New Zealand, the world Test champions, a seven-match undefeated run against England has come to an end.

The second match in the three-Test series begins at Trent Bridge on Friday.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Shieldgirl, today at 12:21

    Great for Ben Foakes, too. I think we have our new regular keeper.

  • Comment posted by Baggiefan, today at 12:21

    Another imperious batting performance from Joe Root. He makes the impossible lol easy. Is there still time for a knighthood in the Queen’s birthday honours?

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 12:21

    Good job, well played Joe Root. Plenty of time to focus on your batting now.
    Foakes did a great job, and was undoubtedly far superior to Johnny "throw your wicket away" Bairstow.
    When are we going to put Extras in as the opener, as he is consistently one of our highest scorers ?

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 12:21

    Great and exciting win for Nee England beating world champs in an exciting and tense test. Prices this is still the best format for the game.

    Just need to get the ticket prices right so attendance is open to all.

    Foakes shows why he needs to be keeper.

    Root - words can’t express what a player he is right now.

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 12:21

    A century, 10,000 runs, the winning runs and finally that smile!

    ROOOOOOOOOT!

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 12:20

    That was a magnificent innings from Root, ably assisted by Foakes. A sublime finish.

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 12:20

    A special mention for Foakes he held his end up well - it'll be all Root in the media and rightly so but Foakes enabled Root to rescue England.

  • Comment posted by Freckle, today at 12:20

    Will they be knighted now they have won a match😁

  • Comment posted by R SundaraRajan, today at 12:20

    Much against expectation of high drama on day 4, pleasing to see Class Player Root making it easy for England to win the game with a brilliant century 👌

  • Comment posted by Dabo88, today at 12:19

    Root is a magnificent player, the best batter I've ever seen playing for England (I've been watching cricket since the late 70s).

  • Comment posted by Champions92, today at 12:19

  • Comment posted by Shieldgirl, today at 12:19

    Brilliant fighting cricket. Well done, guys! Sets up a great summer.

    Called this two days ago, and as I said at the time, it's about keeping things in perspective!

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 12:19

    Roooot!! Great innings. The game swung back and forth. England played well to win.
    I'm a bit giddy to be honest I thought NZ would skittle us out going on recent form.
    10000 runs is great.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 12:19

    Lots of humble pie to be eaten by so many on here and the press.

  • Comment posted by EMC2, today at 12:19

    Well batted Joe. All the pressure of captain gone, he even looks younger. Never make your best player captain, to much of a distraction.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 12:18

    From my vantage point, squinting through one eye from behind the sofa, that was never in doubt!! Well played Root 10K and a test win . Well supported by Foulkes.

  • Comment posted by blakey92, today at 12:18

    Congrats Joe root 10000 runs

  • Comment posted by Lovely Jubilees Rodders, today at 12:18

    Superb Knock from Root, equals Cook's record to the day and Year !

    10,000 runs, 4th Innings Century.

    Just unbelievable, what a player.

  • Comment posted by DBHughes77, today at 12:17

    I hope we don’t get any headlines about this being a new dawn for England. The headline should be “Joe Root bails England out in a low scoring game”

  • Comment posted by originallad, today at 12:17

    I was expecting a collapse or minimum of a nail biting finish with England 9 down with ten or so runs to win. It was anything but. Well done Root and England. And special mention to Foakes too for sticking around and not doing anything silly. Great test match.

