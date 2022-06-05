Last updated on .From the section Counties

Michael Neser of Glamorgan appeals for a wicket against Surrey

Vitality T20 Blast: South Group, Sophia Gardens Surrey 160-9 (20 overs): J Overton 48, S Curran 31; Labuschagne 2-27, Neser 2-40 Glamorgan 9-0 (1.3 overs): Match abandoned - Glamorgan 1 pt, Surrey 1 pt Scorecard

Glamorgan and Surrey were frustrated by rain which arrived just nine balls into Glamorgan's pursuit of 161 to win in their T20 Blast South Group game at Sophia Gardens on Sunday.

Jamie Overton's muscular 48 off 21 balls helped unbeaten Surrey to a formidable 160 for nine.

Marnus Labuschagne took two for 27 in the final game of his current spell with Glamorgan.

But the rain intensified and prevented a planned resumption.

Despite being put into bat on a used wicket, Surrey went off like an express train through Jason Roy (21) and Will Jacks (17) before Michael Neser bowled both in the fifth over with a pair of fine deliveries.

The pitch proved tricky to negotiate through the middle overs, despite Sam Curran trying to hold things together with 31 off 30 balls.

He was eventually stumped charging at Labuschagne as the leg-spinner claimed two wickets in an over.

But Surrey's innings was revived by the powerful Overton smashing four straight sixes before he was run out in the final over scramble.

Eight an over looked a demanding target for Glamorgan in front of a sparse home crowd, with people put off by chilly weather and the Wales men's football World Cup play-off final kicking off just minutes after the scheduled finish.

But in the second over of the Glamorgan innings the drizzle grew slightly heavier and the players left the field.

The rain stopped long enough to allow the umpires to schedule a resumption an hour later with no overs lost, but drizzle returned to frustrate them and a subsequent downpour washed out any chance of a truncated chase.

Glamorgan, who face Gloucestershire on Tuesday, 7 June, have five points from six games while Surrey, with nine from five, host Sussex the following day.