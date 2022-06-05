Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Trinity Smith helped Jersey win all four of their matches in their quadrangular tournament in France last month

Jersey cricketer Trinity Smith has become the first player from the island to be nominated for the ICC's women's player of the month award.

The 17-year-old scored 120 runs in three innings without being dismissed in a tournament against France, Spain and Austria last month.

She hit 56 from 40 balls in a six-wicket win over France and got 59 off 43 balls in a 67-run win over Spain.

She also took four wickets with the ball as Jersey won the event.

Smith is nominated alongside Pakistan duo Tuba Hassan and Bismah Maroof.

Hassan took five wickets in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka while Pakistan skipper Maroof had a strike rate of 85.52 with the bat.