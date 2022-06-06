Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's was "one of the most fun weeks" the team has had, says pace bowler Stuart Broad.

The five-wicket victory ended England's run of nine Tests without a win.

Broad, who returned after being left out of March's West Indies tour, took 3-76 in New Zealand's second innings before the hosts chased 277 to win.

"I started this season not knowing if I'd pull on the England shirt again," said the 35-year-old.

"I was just enjoying every day for what it was."

England started day four needing 61 more runs for victory, with five wickets remaining, before Joe Root's masterful century ensured they pulled off the third-highest successful chase at Lord's.

"You rock up with huge nerves but when you get that victory, the day is so enjoyable," added Broad.

"It's been one of the most fun weeks we've had as a team."

England lead the three-match series 1-0 heading into the second Test at Trent Bridge on Friday.

One Broad over in New Zealand's second innings changed the course of the game, as three wickets fell in as many balls, sparking a collapse where the visitors lost 6-34 after a fifth-wicket partnership of 195 between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell.

Centurion Mitchell was caught behind, Colin de Grandhomme was run out by Ollie Pope and Broad then gestured to the crowd, encouraging them to cheer, before bowling Kyle Jamieson first ball.

"There was a real roar when I did it," said Broad. "It just felt like something was happening.

"I knew if we didn't break that partnership, the Test match was dead. It was a key period. We need to ride that wave all summer."

Broad has taken two hat-tricks in Tests and throughout his career has taken wickets in clusters where he generates energy in the crowd.

He said his gesture on Sunday was "more deliberate" than other such previous moments in his career.

"It was probably about using my experience, thinking the team needs something here," he added.

"If you whip the crowd up, then bowl a half-volley and go for four you look daft. But I quite like that pressure. You'll see this summer, when I feel we need that extra lift and momentum, I'll do it again."

Former captain Root led England to victory with an unbeaten 115, also passing 10,000 Test runs, as new captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum made a winning start.

Broad said there are already "noticeable" differences on the field under England's new leadership team.

"It's all about taking wickets - Test cricket ebbs and flows and you do need to adjust, but if there is a chance to get that extra slip in or a short leg, jump on it, rather than not," he said.

"And I don't think anyone who came to Lord's can argue it's not been fun, the style of cricket, edge of the seat at times, the crowd has got involved and it's something we want to take to Trent Bridge."

Broad and fellow seamer James Anderson, who have 1,187 wickets between them, were controversially omitted from England's Test squad against West Indies.

The tour ended up being Root's last as Test captain but Broad says there was no fallout between them.

"Joe and I spoke at length when he stood down as captain and I said to him how much he's meant to me as a captain, and what a privilege it was playing under him," he said.

"I told him I hope he really enjoys the next few years. He's already a legend of the game, so he can just go out there and enjoy it.

"Joe and I are great friends. I can't fall out with someone because they don't pick me in a team, that would be a bit pathetic."