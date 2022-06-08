Last updated on .From the section Counties

Steven Croft and Tim David put on 96 in 7.2 overs for Lancashire Lightning

Lancashire Lightning's bowlers fought back superbly to beat Roses rivals Yorkshire Vikings off the final ball in the T20 Blast at Headingley.

With Yorkshire needing five runs off the last delivery, Dominic Drakes was caught on the boundary by Tom Hartley, who just managed to keep his feet inside the rope.

Earlier, Tim David's 66 off 32 balls and fine contributions from Keaton Jennings (42), Steven Croft (41) and captain Dane Vilas (40 not out) saw Lancashire pile up 213-5.

A rapid second-wicket stand of 119 off 55 deliveries between Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Adam Lyth took Yorkshire to 124-1 in the 10th over.

Lyth (38) and Kohler-Cadmore (77) were both dismissed but captain David Willey looked to be taking his side to victory with a 27-ball half-century.

Willey (52) fell in the 18th over and Yorkshire were left needing 16 off the last over.

Matt Revis hit Danny Lamb's third ball of the over for six, but then lost the strike and Drakes was brilliantly held by Hartley right on the point boundary.

Lancashire have now won six of their seven matches in this season's competition and stay top of the table.

Elsewhere in the North Group, Birmingham Bears beat Durham by six wickets and South Group leaders Surrey cruised to a seven-wicket victory against Sussex Sharks.

Roses match delivers again

Both this season's T20 Blast matches between the two great rivals have ended in high drama.

Last month's meeting at Old Trafford finished in a tie when Yorkshire batter Harry Brook was dismissed by Richard Gleeson off the final ball.

This game across the Pennines contained just as many twists and turns.

Led by Australian David's wonderful innings which contained six maximums, Lancashire plundered 113 off the final 8.3 overs to post their biggest total in a Roses game at Headingley.

When Yorkshire opener Dawid Malan went first ball, there was little sign of how close Yorkshire would take the game.

But Lyth, Kohler-Cadmore and Willey all struck the ball sweetly to leave the Vikings needing just 60 off the last seven overs.

Gleeson got the key wicket of Willey and then Jordan Thompson two balls later as Yorkshire wobbled to 193-7, leaving the hosts with too much to do in the final over.

Wins for Surrey & Bears

Surrey's Jason Roy hit his first half-century in six T20 Blast innings this season

An opening stand of 110 from England batter Jason Roy (50) and Will Jacks (57) set up Surrey's comfortable victory against Sussex Sharks.

After the visitors posted 146-7 at the Oval, led by Fynn Hudson-Prentice's unbeaten 49, Roy and Jacks smashed 72 off the first six overs of the chase.

Both fell after reaching their fifties as Sussex took three wickets in six balls, but former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard saw Surrey to 147-3 with a quickfire 23 not out.

Birmingham Bears are also looking good in the North Group as they moved second behind Lancashire with a fifth win in seven matches.

Durham recovered from 36-4 to 141-7 at Chester-le-Street thanks to Ben Raine's unbeaten 51.

Alex Davies' 49 and 28 not out from Adam Hose guided the Bears to 142-4 with two overs to spare.