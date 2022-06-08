Ireland captain Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh put together a half-century stand

Third Twenty20 international, Pembroke CC, Dublin Ireland 104 (18.3 overs) S Kavanagh 33, G Lewis 29; Tumi Sekhukhune 3-20 South Africa 108-2(13.5 overs) L Goodall 48, A Bosch 44; J Maguire 1-6 South Africa win by eight wickets Scorecard external-link

South Africa have won the three-game Twenty20 series with Ireland following a comprehensive eight-wicket victory.

After levelling the series on Monday, South Africa dismissed Ireland for 104 despite a half-centry partnership between Gaby Lewis and Shauna Kavanagh.

Lara Goodall hit 48 as the visitors wrapped up victory before the 14th over.

The one-day international series between the sides begins on Saturday, 11 June.

Lewis opened the batting as South African skipper Sune Luus opted to bowl but the Irish captain could only watch on as Leah Paul and Mary Waldron were dismissed for five and two respectively.

Kavanagh joined Lewis with Ireland 11-2 and in trouble, however the pair stitched together a strong partnership with a showing of 50, however the latter was dismissed on 29 after being caught by Luus.

Ireland's charge stumbled further when Kavanagh was run out on 33, leaving Ireland 89-4, and the hosts' remaining batting order could only manage 15 between them.

Tumi Sekhukhune struck three times in six balls across overs, removing debutant Sarah Forbes for four, Georgina Dempsey for three, and Jane Maguire for one, and Celeste Raack fell for a duck to de Klerk. Ireland had lost seven wickets for 16 runs, dismissed for 104 for the second game in succession.

The defence needed the perfect start, and Maguire was on hand to provide it, removing Tasmin Brits for one in the second over. However, three consecutive boundaries from Goodall got the tourists ahead of the rate and they didn't look back.

Goodall, fresh from hitting a match-winning half-century in the second T20I, carried her form into the decider, with no bowler spared as South Africa were 52-1 after six overs, already halfway to the Ireland total.

Ireland showed resilience to bounce back through the next six overs. While Anneke Bosch struck Cara Murray for the only six of the contest, there was just one other boundary in the period, with Ireland's pressure claiming a deserved wicket.

Following three consecutive Dempsey dot balls, Bosch struck a firm drive and set off. However, she had failed to account for Lewis' athleticism at mid-off, with a sharp stop and an even sharper throw catching Goodall short of her ground and depriving the opener of a second half-century in succession.

Two more quiet overs followed, but three Bosch boundaries off Murray put the result beyond doubt, and victory was sealed with a straight drive down the ground with eight wickets and 6.1 overs in hand, giving South Africa a 2-1 series victory.