Somerset have ejected "over" 15 people from their three home T20 Blast games so far

Somerset CEO Gordon Hollins has urged some fans to improve their behaviour after the club ejected a record number of people from T20 Blast games.

Hollins said "over 15 supporters" have been removed from The County Ground in their first three home matches.

It is the highest number the club has ever had at this stage in the season.

While Hollins said the number was a "very small minority" of those who watch their matches, the club wanted to clamp down on it as soon as possible.

"That over 15 is the highest number we've had at this stage in the season so far, which is disappointing," Hollins said.

"But we will be taking a very firm line on behaviour that becomes anti-social or discriminatory. They're two things that will not exist. We really want people to have fun but at the same time we must not spoil other people's fun."

Somerset have won four of their five T20 Blast matches so far, with home wins against Essex Eagles and Glamorgan and a defeat by Sussex Sharks.

Hollins cited excessive alcohol consumption as being a factor in the majority of cases seen so far.

"We're really appealing to people to come along, have a really great time, by all means have a drink behave yourself and go home happy having witnessed a Somerset win," he said.

"There is that small minority of people who come having arrived at the gates having had too much alcohol - we don't let them in - and then there's some that get gradually get less civilised as the night goes on and we're stamping that out."

Somerset are also launching a mobile text message service during their matches for fans to contact stewards "discreetly" about a problem in the crowd.

"Much of this is created by excess alcohol, that's the reality," Hollins added.

"It's that which we're going to keep a really close eye on, too. If people come to the bar clearly not fit to have another drink then we will not serve them. So we're really trying hard to make sure everyone who comes here has an enjoyable night."